beyonce accepting record of the year at the 2025 grammy awards
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Getting Beyoncé tickets during the Beyhive pre-sale: Spoiler Alert, it was nerve wrecking

By Ineza Merci

On February 11th, Ticketmaster and Seat Geek became a battlefield as Beyonce fans scrambled
to get tickets. Some were lucky and some weren’t. A literal digital stampede. Fans, like me,
expected to face long queues before ticket selection, potential slow-loading screens and a race
against others to claim good seats.


The entire process was nothing but nerve-wracking. In fact, fans had a lot to say regarding
Ticketmaster being worse or better than Seat Geek. One user stated, Seat Geek is so awful. Like
at least s*** moves in Ticketmaster. I’ve been stuck in the same spot for 30 mins”. Another user said, in part, “Seat Geek is absolutely worse than Ticketmaster with this Prime pricing. I ain’t with this at all”. So, the common complaints about Seat Geek in comparison to Ticketmaster included how sticky it became towards the selling out of the first batch of pre-sale tickets. For instance, tickets for seats in the 100 sections went up to $1,000. How absurd.

But for those lucky enough to snag a ticket or two for one or more shows during the Beyhive pre-sale, they weren’t shy about bragging about their victory. An X user exclaimed, in all caps, “I F***ING GOT MY CLUB HO DOWN TICKETS. I’M GONNA SEE BEYONCE!” And if you’re wondering, the Club Ho Down tickets are tickets for the Club Ho-down surrounded by the stage to be near Queen Bey.

As of writing this, today, February 12th, is the Artist pre-sale. Tickets are available at 12pm local time. May the games begin—again!

