Bad Bunny Super Bowl Headline Sparks Outrage

Ineza Merci Student Contributor, Towson University
What do Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Kendrick Lamar have in common? They all have  performed on one of the biggest stages in the world, the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Last year’s  performer, Kendrick Lamar performed his viral diss track “Not like Us”, and was accompanied  by SZA and tennis player, Serena Williams. 

And just few days ago, the Super Bowl announced its 2026 halftime show performer, Bad Bunny.  Bunny (real name being Benito Martínez Ocasio), is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who  started as a Soundcloud artist and grew to be one of the biggest names in Latin music. His music  can only be described as a Latin trap, Hip-hop blend that fascinates listeners worldwide. His  latest 2025 project, “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS” shattered streaming record and his presence on  the Super bowl stage may just open more doors for success for the Puerto Rican artist. 

As NFL’s Live Entertainment Strategist since 2019, rapper Jay-Z took time to comment on the  chosen halftime show headliner.  

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to  have him on the world’s biggest stage.” 

After the Super bowl announcement, some people weren’t too thrilled to hear the news and questioned if Bunny would only be singing and rapping in Spanish. Luckily, Bad Bunny fans  came to the singer’s defense. 

One X user wrote, “I hope Bad Bunny do the whole damn show in Spanish. Don’t use English at  all!!”. Another wrote, “Bad Bunny is an American citizen, and Puerto Rico is a U.S territory. 45  million Americans speak Spanish. STAY MAD”.

Haters can stay mad indeed. Super bowl halftime performances bring people together. It brings Americans together. Not all American speak English and it is an honor to have Bad Bunny, with  all of his Puerto Rican pride and love, on stage.

