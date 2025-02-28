Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Former Kardashian/Jenner Hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero dies unexpectedly at 34

The Houston born celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero worked with the hottest celebrities prior to  his unexpected death at 34. Guerreo worked with household names like Kylie Jenner, Kim  Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez. After the announcement of his death, released by his family,  loving tributes began to roll in.  

Alongside the tributes, Guerrero’s younger sister, Gris, organized a GoFundMe page for the late  hairstylist. Gris said, in part, “Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to  the top. Unfortunately, his passing came suddenly and unexpectedly.” In an update on the  GoFundMe, Gris mentioned that she and her family were grateful for Kylie Jenner’s contribution in paying the family’s funeral expenses. 

As of now, the donations for Guerrero’s family are now off, after collecting $96,000, surpassing  the family’s goal of $80,000, and the money will go towards securing Guerrero’s belongings. 

In an Instagram post, Jenner posted pictures of her and Guerrero saying, in part, “Thank you,  Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend,” Jenner continued,  “I’m going to miss you so much. More than any words can say. 222 my angel.” 

Guerrero was quite busy at the start of the year. He worked on Kali Uchi’s stunning wavy hair  for the 2025 Grammys, Jenner’s sleek black locs in Paris, and Selena Gomez’s hair for Interview  magazine in her joint feature with fiancé Benny Blanco. For more information on Guerrero’s upbringing and rise to success, check out this page to get to know Jesus Guerrero a little bit more.

