Falling into Balance: Beating Seasonal Slump with Healthy Habits 

By Miah Loveday

Hey Tigers! With the first day of fall behind us, many of us may have noticed a shift in mood. The days are shorter, the weather colder, and for some, this season can feel a little underwhelming. If you have ever wondered, “Why do I feel more sluggish, unmotivated, or down in the dumps during fall and winter?” I might have the answer for you.

Seasonal Affective Disorder aka SAD is a form of depression linked to the shorter days and reduced sunlight hours that come with colder months (American Psychiatric Association, 2023). Common symptoms include oversleeping, difficulty waking up, increased appetite—especially cravings for carbohydrates—and weight gain. For college students already juggling assignments, tests, and deadlines, SAD can make staying motivated even more challenging.

So, how can we fight back against this seasonal slump? Below are five simple, research-supported strategies that students can use to stay energized and focused:

Get some fresh air. Spending just 5–10 minutes outdoors can boost mental, physical, and emotional health. Nature has been shown to reduce stress and restore focus (Kaplan, 1995).

Stay active with mind-body fitness. Activities such as yoga, stretching, or meditation can improve balance, breathing, and concentration (National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, 2024).

Plan social events. Humans are social by nature. Connecting with friends or attending campus events can increase motivation and provide emotional support. Towson’s Involved @ TU is a great resource to find activities.

Let the sunshine in. Natural light helps regulate mood. If your space lacks sunlight, consider a light therapy lamp, which can mimic natural daylight and improve symptoms of SAD (National Institute of Mental Health [NIMH], 2023).

Maintain a balanced diet. Eating fruits, vegetables, and taking vitamins can support both mental and physical health. The two are deeply connected and neglecting one often impacts the other.

By weaving these strategies into your daily routine, you can protect your well-being and maintain momentum through the semester. Let’s all fall into a healthy rhythm together!

