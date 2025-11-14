Streamers, Cinna and Valkyrae announce “Sisathon 2”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ineza Merci

Sisathon is so back!

In a skit, streamers Cinna and Valkyrae announced to fans that they are bringing back their

marathon-like stream—Sisathon. Unfortunately, their first Sisathon ended on a very low note, as

Cinna, Valkyrae, and their friend Emiru had an encounter with a threatening stalker, back in

March and the ladies had no choice but to end their first Sisathon early.



The first Sisathon involved Cinna and Valkyrae playing video games together, getting ready for

the day, sleeping, and collaborating with other streamers such as Pokimane, Emiru, and the Faze

Clan.

In a clip shared to X, Cinna shared to viewers that she confided to a friend and streamer, Agent

00, reveling that she wished to bring back Sisathon before the end of 2025 but felt reluctant in

doing so—wanting to bring it back in 2026. Agent00 then encouraged her saying, “Why would

you wait? When something like that comes along, there’s no sense in making people wait so

long…”.



Upon the reveal, the announcement received praise and words of encouragement from fans and

other fellow streamers showered Cinna and Valkyrae with well wishes. The ladies will begin

streaming for “Sisathon 2” on November 7th, 2025 and fingers are crossed that they have a

successful, uninterrupted streaming marathon.