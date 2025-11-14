Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Streamers, Cinna and Valkyrae announce “Sisathon 2”

Ineza Merci Student Contributor, Towson University
Sisathon is so back!

In a skit, streamers Cinna and Valkyrae announced to fans that they are bringing back their
marathon-like stream—Sisathon. Unfortunately, their first Sisathon ended on a very low note, as
Cinna, Valkyrae, and their friend Emiru had an encounter with a threatening stalker, back in
March and the ladies had no choice but to end their first Sisathon early.


The first Sisathon involved Cinna and Valkyrae playing video games together, getting ready for
the day, sleeping, and collaborating with other streamers such as Pokimane, Emiru, and the Faze
Clan.

In a clip shared to X, Cinna shared to viewers that she confided to a friend and streamer, Agent
00, reveling that she wished to bring back Sisathon before the end of 2025 but felt reluctant in
doing so—wanting to bring it back in 2026. Agent00 then encouraged her saying, “Why would
you wait? When something like that comes along, there’s no sense in making people wait so
long…”.


Upon the reveal, the announcement received praise and words of encouragement from fans and
other fellow streamers showered Cinna and Valkyrae with well wishes. The ladies will begin
streaming for “Sisathon 2” on November 7th, 2025 and fingers are crossed that they have a
successful, uninterrupted streaming marathon.

