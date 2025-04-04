Cecred hits Ulta shelves: Beyoncé’s hair care line expands this April

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ineza Merci

Calling all hair enthusiasts—Beyonce’s hair care line ‘Cecred’ will hit the shelves at an Ulta Beauty store near you on April 6th! The anticipated collaboration will be exclusively sold at select Ulta stores, making this the brand’s first retail expansion.

Debuting in 2024, Cecred offers people a range of products designed to strengthen and nourish hair, from straight hair to coily hair. The line includes a hair mask, a three-step protein treatment, and hair oil, just to name a few. Beyonce explained how the creation of Cecred was rooted in haircare traditions that were passed down from generation to generation, blending heritage with science.

The partnership with Ulta is a strategic move to bring Cecred to a larger audience. As one of the biggest beauty retailers in the U.S, placing Cecred on the shelves at Ulta will allow more people to get their hands on the products, as some people would rather see the products and purchase them in person.

Since its initial launch, Cecred has gone on to win awards. The Reconstructing Treatment Mask won “Best Hair Mask” at the 2024 Women’s Health and Beauty Awards, while the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual won “Best Hair Care Game Changer” in Cosmopolitan’s Holy Grail Beauty Awards.

To see how some of Beyonce’s favorite products are used, check out Beyonce’s Cecred Wash Day video.

Customers can shop Cecred at Ulta Beauty in select stores nationwide starting April 6th.