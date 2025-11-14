Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Can Y’all Compliment Solange Without Mentioning Beyoncé?

By Ineza Merci

Level: IMPOSSIBLE

Singer, Solange Knowles is a woman of many skills. She’s a singer, actress and dancer who’s also created a glassware line back in 2023—it sold out in two hours by the way. She’s been in the movie “Bring It On: All or Nothing” alongside actress Hayden Panettiere and won her first Grammy for her song “Cranes in the Sky”. An R&B song that’s always in rotation for me. Unfortunately, it seems like she’ll also be in the shadows of her big sister, Beyoncé, due to how much people bring up Beyoncé—in a not so good way—when they talk about Solange.


I cannot imagine how annoying it feels to read strangers’ comments that pit my sibling and I against each other.

On X, a user expressed how they favored Solange over Beyoncé due to the singer’s vocal support for Palestine, her fashion style and her being her mother’s favorite—allegedly. Another X user quote retweeted the original post saying, “Yet still under Beyoncé’s shadow. I feel bad for Solange,” they continue, “people can’t even compliment her properly”. To the original post, one other commenter wrote, “She [Solange] has stated multiple times not to put down her sister Beyoncé! As a fan you should know that.”


Truer words have never been spoken. I do wish Solange would come back to clapback at weirdos that gave backhanded compliments. But for now, we’ll be tolerating Solange’s funny profile picture on X, which is her holding a gun that has been edited in—a clear message to not play with her.


But seriously, chronically online fans and stans need to enroll in a course that teaches them to properly compliment someone without dragging another person down. “Proper Compliments 101”. A six-week course that gives students a run-down of the basic qualities of a genuine, yet simple compliment. Sounds neat, don’t you think?

