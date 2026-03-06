Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
stressed student
stressed student
Photo by Elisa Ventur from Unsplash
Towson | Life > Academics

Burnout Before the Degree: Why College Students Are Exhausted All the Time

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Aubri Powell Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aubri Powell

Let’s be honest , if you’re a college student, you’re probably tired. Not just “I stayed up too late” tired, but constantly juggling everything tired.

You have an 8 a.m. class, a paper due at midnight, a work shift later that evening, and a club meeting squeezed in between. Your calendar is packed, your planner is color-coded, and somehow there’s always something else to add. You walk through the Union and see organizations tabling, encouraging you to sign up, join, attend, get involved. Before you know it, you’ve added another commitment to your already full schedule , because that’s what college culture tells you to do.

On campus, being involved isn’t just encouraged,  it’s normalized. The expectation is to join multiple organizations, take on leadership roles, volunteer, network, intern, and stay competitive for what comes next. The more you do, the more impressive it looks. It starts to feel like saying yes is the only way to succeed.

But when you look at the adult world, most people aren’t balancing a full-time job, full-time school, and involvement in several organizations all at once. In college, though, we treat that level of commitment like it’s just part of the experience. We rarely stop to acknowledge how much that actually is.

Students are managing academics, extracurriculars, jobs, family responsibilities, friendships, relationships, and personal growth, all during a time in life that is already full of transition. It’s a lot. And it’s okay to admit that.

If you feel overwhelmed, that doesn’t mean you’re failing. It means you’re human. It means you’re doing your best in an environment that constantly encourages “more.”

We need to give ourselves grace. Being involved is great,  but rest is necessary. You don’t have to join every organization, attend every event, or say yes to every opportunity to be successful. College is demanding enough on its own.

You are already doing a lot. And that’s more than enough.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Aubri Powell

Towson '27

Aubri Powell is an undergraduate student at Towson University, majoring in English Secondary Education. Their academic focus centers on the study of literature, writing, and effective communication, with a particular interest in how language can be used to educate, engage, and support diverse learners. Through their coursework, Aubri has developed strong skills in analytical reading, academic and professional writing, and classroom-focused communication. They are especially interested in writing that is clear, intentional, and accessible, reflecting their goal of becoming an effective and thoughtful educator.

Alongside their academic studies, Aubri has gained valuable professional experience through their role as a Resident Assistant. In this position, they support students’ academic and personal success, facilitate community-building events, and communicate university policies and resources in clear and approachable ways. This role has strengthened Aubri’s leadership abilities and reinforced the importance of strong written and verbal communication in professional settings. Their experiences working with students have further shaped their interest in education and their understanding of how communication influences learning environments.

Outside of academics and professional responsibilities, Aubri values creativity, reflection, and connection. They enjoy writing for personal expression, engaging with literature, and setting intentional goals for both personal and academic growth. Aubri is also interested in mentorship and student advocacy, and they strive to create supportive, inclusive spaces wherever they work. Through both teaching and writing, Aubri aims to use language as a powerful tool for learning, understanding, and meaningful connection.