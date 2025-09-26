AI singer Xania Monet lands a record deal, and real musicians are mad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ineza Merci

Xania Monet, an AI-powered R&B artist landed a $3 million record deal with Hollywood Media.

Behind the bot is songwriter Telisha “Nikki” Jones. She combines her songwriting abilities with

AI vocals and visuals to deliver Monet to the public. To make the production possible Jones uses

Suno —an app that uses its AI skills to make music based on the descriptions users input.

While some people may be impressed with the AI technology, others, more specifically

musicians, aren’t too pleased with the rising AI star.



Grammy-nominated singer, Chloe Bailey expressed her frustration with the news. Bailey took to

X saying, “AI musical artists and songs?” She continued, “I feel AI should be banned when it

comes to the creative spaces…This makes me sad.”

R&B singer Kehlani also took time to comment on the AI-singer’s record deal. Spoiler alert:

Kehlani isn’t happy.



“There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal … and the person is doing

none of the work. This is so beyond out of our control.” She adds, “Nothing and no one on Earth

will ever be able to justify AI to me. I don’t respect it.”



The use of AI, from completing schoolwork to creating musical and visual art, have created

conversations that have birthed different opinions. Some people see AI as a technological

advancement that can assist us with saving time and providing convenience, while others see it

as a means to be less hard-working and less creative. In creative spaces, people like Bailey

believe that AI should be banned because what makes art great is the creativity from human

beings that AI cannot create.