AI singer Xania Monet lands a record deal, and real musicians are mad

By Ineza Merci
Xania Monet, an AI-powered R&B artist landed a $3 million record deal with Hollywood Media.
Behind the bot is songwriter Telisha “Nikki” Jones. She combines her songwriting abilities with
AI vocals and visuals to deliver Monet to the public. To make the production possible Jones uses
Suno—an app that uses its AI skills to make music based on the descriptions users input.
While some people may be impressed with the AI technology, others, more specifically
musicians, aren’t too pleased with the rising AI star.
Grammy-nominated singer, Chloe Bailey expressed her frustration with the news. Bailey took to
X saying, “AI musical artists and songs?” She continued, “I feel AI should be banned when it
comes to the creative spaces…This makes me sad.”
R&B singer Kehlani also took time to comment on the AI-singer’s record deal. Spoiler alert:
Kehlaniisn’t happy.
“There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal … and the person is doing
none of the work. This is so beyond out of our control.” She adds, “Nothing and no one on Earth
will ever be able to justify AI to me. I don’t respect it.”
The use of AI, from completing schoolwork to creating musical and visual art, have created
conversations that have birthed different opinions. Some people see AI as a technological
advancement that can assist us with saving time and providing convenience, while others see it
as a means to be less hard-working and less creative. In creative spaces, people like Bailey
believe that AI should be banned because what makes art great is the creativity from human
beings that AI cannot create.
Additionally, in the music scene, there are instances where people and big label companies aren’t
supporting real musicians and having an AI singer getting a multi-million dollar deal is simply a
slap in face for underrated or even overlooked musicians.
One X user states, “Kehlani is 100% right. The irony is that many human R&B artists struggle to
get support and resources from their own labels, yet an AI is getting a multi-million dollar deal
and a full-scale marketing push.”