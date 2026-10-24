Why Abortion Has To Be More Accessible, Especially for University Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Abortion is a heavily debated topic amongst the general public — and within that population, many postsecondary students constantly find themselves surrounded by the topic.

Although abortion has been decriminalized in Canada since 1988, university campuses have been a place where anti-abortion groups congregate. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is not an exception. In an article published by The Eyeopener, writer Kaitlin Pao described the impacts of such groups on TMU’s campus, stating that students often felt disturbed due to the graphic images in the campaigns.

Other than protests, anti-abortion groups have set up centres to convince students to follow such beliefs.

However, the reality is that more post-secondary students and young adults are finding themselves in need of such services. In Canada, approximately 52% of abortions are performed on individuals between 20 to 29 years of age.

At first glance, abortion is perceived to be easily accessible in Canada. After all, abortion is regulated as a healthcare service through the Canada Health Act, and citizens and permanent residents do not have to pay to access care. Though there were debates regarding the decriminalization of abortion throughout history, bills that restricted access to abortion have not been successfully passed into legislation.

But the loopholes emerge through the scope of care. Most provinces in Canada only perform abortion services up to the second trimester of pregnancy. According to the Abortion Access Tracker, in Ontario, the gestational limit is 24 weeks and 6 days. The maximum gestational limit (within the country) is 27 weeks and 6 days in British Columbia.

This then becomes an issue for patients who need to access care when their gestational age is 28 weeks and beyond.

Health and Financial Risks

Although third trimester abortions are rarely performed, these services are absolutely necessary. In many cases, anomalies and health risks cannot be detected until after 24 weeks of pregnancy, and in cases where health risks are detected in the third trimester, such patients would have to seek immediate care outside of the country.

Although patients who seek care for such procedures are often reimbursed for the entire operation by provincial health insurance, plenty of barriers exist in terms of arranging care. The biggest hurdle is logistics and travel costs.

If a Canadian patient were to ever go to the United States to access care, they would have to pay for their flight ticket, hotel bookings, and food along the way. That in itself is a major hurdle, especially for patients who do not feel financially secure.

Then, the scenario becomes even more complicated if the patient is a postsecondary student. On top of balancing studies and work, a postsecondary student will also have to go through the logistics of arranging travel and transportation around their procedure. Third trimester abortions also take around two to three days to complete.

A student who would have to undergo this procedure would potentially have to miss at least a week of class.

In cases of medical issues, universities or institutions often outline a process of documentation, which includes communication with the professor and other types of follow-up. However, in order to seek accommodations, a student may face additional stigma due to the debated nature of abortion itself. This experience can influence a student’s academic performance, as the stigma surrounding abortion is reported to cause shame, silence, and isolation for the individual.

Since the choice of an abortion depends on individual opinion, everyone seeking abortion should be supported throughout every step of the process.

If abortion is more accessible, students and other individuals will feel less burdened in receiving care. Instead of coordinating across countries, patients will then be able to coordinate with a clinic within the country. This will not only reduce travel costs, but will also allow patients to seek timely care without crossing borders.

The improvements in accessibility can also lead to improved quality of care as well. A study published by the United Nations indicates that maternal death rates are lower in places with higher accessibility to care.

Impacts due to higher accessibility

Such improvements can also lead to reduced stigma within care.

By providing more information and services about a medical procedure, individuals will not feel as if they are navigating the process alone through their own constraints. Instead, by having providers who can help with care, individuals will feel more comfortable with seeking care in regard to the process.

Increasing the accessibility of abortion can be a life-changing experience for a college student. By being able to access care within their country, a Canadian college student will not feel overburdened by logistical and financial barriers. Due to this convenience, a student may find it easier to make arrangements with their current commitments.

So, following the current legislation, more services should be available to those who are in need of third trimester abortions, or are seeking similar care.

Abortion is already decriminalized, and now is the time to continue to improve access and reduce stigma around the procedure for future generations.