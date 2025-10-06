TMU 101: What I Wish I Knew During My First Semester of School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting university is a lot! And starting university in the heart of downtown Toronto? That can be overwhelming. As an international student, I had to navigate my first semester at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in a challenging manner.

Between major adjustments, such as adapting to life in the city and trying to make friends, and smaller challenges like figuring out where my classes were, it felt like I was thrown into the deep end of a pool without ever learning how to swim. Numerous blog posts and online videos were offering practical advice (which I was extremely thankful for), but the lesser-known hacks that actually came in clutch? Those I had to learn on my own along the way. To save you the time and energy of going through all that guesswork, here are the top 15 things I wish I knew during my first semester of school!

Your OneCard is your secret weapon

Your OneCard is more than just your student ID. It provides all-inclusive access to both TMU’s gyms, allows you to print at the library, and can be loaded with money to use at campus dining spots and vending machines. Not only that, but you can also use your card to receive 10% off at several establishments. My favourites are Metro, Loblaws (where you earn 10% back in points), Spring Sushi, Basil Box, and Osmows.

Back-to-back classes? No need to worry, thanks to “TMU Time.”

At TMU, classes don’t actually start on the hour. Thanks to something called “TMU Time”, you get a 10-minute buffer at the start of each class. So, if your schedule says 1:00 p.m., your professor won’t officially start the class until 1:10 p.m. It might not sound like much, but when you’re sprinting across campus or grabbing a coffee before your lecture, those extra minutes make a big difference.

Finding your on-campus squad

University can feel isolating if you don’t actively put yourself out there. Luckily, TMU has plenty of resources and communities to help you connect. Some on-campus spaces include Black Student Success & Engagement (which created the much-needed Black Student Lounge), Indigenous Student Services, and International Student Support, all of which are designed to create a sense of home. Joining a club or two also makes the massive campus feel a lot smaller. I’m a member of many clubs within the school. I currently serve as an executive member of the Caribbean Students’ Association (TMU CASA), part of the beautyTMU club, and have joined Kappa Beta Gamma – Alpha Pi, which has really helped me find like-minded individuals and build my core group of friends.

A much-needed winter lifesaver

Toronto winters hit hard, and when it’s -20°C outside, the last thing you’ll want to do is trek across campus in the snow! My favourite discovery at TMU thus far has been what I like to call the indoor bridge. You can get from the Rogers Communication Centre(RCC) to Kerr Hall, through to the Podium Building, and all the way into the Student Learning Centre(SLC), without ever stepping outdoors. Once you learn this path, it’ll become your best friend between January and April.

My favourite food spots & the freebie finder.

As a self-proclaimed foodie, some of my favourite dishes I’ve had in Toronto so far were found in restaurants on or around campus. Craving birria? Check out Birria Catrina in front of the SLC (get the Gringa, thank me later). Are you a pizza lover? Afro’s Pizza serves up some of the most delicious gourmet pizza I have ever had the pleasure of eating. Some of my favourite dishes from them are the Hendrix Experience, the Jackie Brown and the Davis Jr. Perhaps you have a sushi obsession like I do. Spring Sushi has the best all-you-can-eat menu I’ve had thus far at extremely affordable prices! Download their app, and you can even get 50% off your first AYCE* experience (*applicable to lunch only). Despite all of these gems, I’m not ignorant of the fact that eating out downtown adds up fast. Luckily, TMU has a Free Food Locator (yes, really — it’s on Discord) where students share information about events that offer pizza, pastries, snacks, and other delicious meals and treats. It’s a lifesaver for weeks when money is a little tight. There’s also a channel centred around cheap eats, which comes in handy as well. And if you’re using Flex Dollars, keep in mind that they are accepted at all on-campus eateries, such as Oakham Cafe, Balzacs, the Hub Cafe, and even the Dining Halls at the International Learning Centre(ILC) and Pitman Hall.

Set yourself up for academic success

The Student Life & Learning Support office is one of the most underrated resources on campus. They offer writing help, tutoring, and workshops on topics such as time management and public speaking. The Tri-Mentoring Program is another hidden gem. Get paired with an upper-year student or professional who can give you advice (and connections) that you won’t get in class. Also, be sure to tap into library resources beyond the books. From online databases to free software access and even 3D printing, TMU Libraries has way more to offer than you’d think. Taking time to explore these options can make your academic life a lot smoother (and cheaper). Lastly, never skip office hours. This one’s simple but slept on. Showing up can help you clarify assignments, build relationships for future career references and get tips on what professors actually want.

Go-to spaces to study besides the SLC

The SLC is very aesthetically pleasing and always bursting with energy, but it’s pretty much packed all day, every day! If you prefer quieter spaces, head to the TMU library and go to the 10th floor. The entire floor is a silent, individual study floor, while the 7th and 9th floors are also suitable for solo work. Additionally, you can book group study rooms if needed. Kerr Hall also features random nooks and lounges that are surprisingly peaceful, and the TRSM breakout rooms are also very nice for group projects (book them early before midterms arrive).

Helpful commuter hacks

If you’re taking the TTC, avoid Dundas Station during peak times— it can be absolute chaos! Sometimes getting off at College or Queen and walking over is actually faster and way less stressful. Also, always leave earlier than you think you need to because TTC delays are practically a given. If you’re coming from Union and don’t want to take the TTC or walk outside, you can take the underground PATH system that will lead you all the way to the Ted Rogers’ building (TRSM) in less than half an hour. Another tip is to identify spaces on campus where you can relax and decompress between classes. Aside from the SLC and Library, the RAC has just opened a new lounge (near the South Entrance)! It’s the perfect addition to their space, which promotes well-being among students. Moreover, be sure to check out your PRESTO Perks. With a PRESTO card, you qualify for discounts at places like Cineplex, the ROM, and some restaurants near campus. It’s an underrated way to make the most of your commute.

Student discounts galore

Being a student at TMU comes with more perks than you might realize! Beyond the deals you can get with your OneCard, you can score major discounts on everyday essentials and luxuries. Think Amazon Prime, Apple Music, Spotify Premium, YouTube Premium, DashPass and even Uber One at student rates. You can also get discounted TTC passes and discounts for Bike Share Toronto, perfect for making your way around the city. All students get free access to Adobe Acrobat, and if you’re in the Creative School, you may be able to get free access to the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite. This is huge if you’re into design, editing or digital content. I even attended the CNE for the past two years on heavily discounted tickets! The bottom line is: never pay full price without first checking for a student deal.

Rent professional media equipment (for FREE)

Whether you’re in a media program or just want to level up your content creation, TMU lets students borrow professional cameras, tripods, lighting kits and even audio gear at no cost. Students within The Creative School also have a wide array of items available to them. It’s a major money-saver, especially if you’re experimenting with photography, videography or podcasting without wanting to invest in pricey equipment right away.

Get career support when you need it most

Don’t wait until you’re scrambling for a job to polish your resume. TMU’s Career, Co-op & Student Success Centre offers one-on-one help with resumes, cover letters and even mock interviews. They also host workshops and career fairs that can help you connect directly with recruiters. The best part? It’s all free and tailored to students at every stage.

Apply for Career Boost

TMU offers Career Boost jobs, which are part-time, paid positions on campus designed specifically for students. They’re flexible around your class schedule and give you real work experience in everything from research to admin to creative projects. The best part? They look great on a résumé and often help you build connections with professors and staff who can vouch for you later. It’s basically paid networking, with a side of rent money.

The Peer Notetaking program

If you already take excellent notes, why not get paid for it? TMU’s Peer Notetaking Program lets you earn $200 per course by sharing your notes with students who need them. It’s a great way to reinforce your own learning while making some extra cash (you’re basically getting paid to do what you’re already doing)! I maintained this habit for three semesters, and it had a significant impact on my academic career, as it provided me with the motivation to consistently attend class, actively listen, and pay close attention to details at all times.

Use. Your. Insurance.

If you’re an international student, it’s mandatory that you opt in for health insurance, so make the most of it! That means going to the dentist, booking doctor’s appointments, using walk-in clinics and filling prescriptions without stressing about hidden costs. And here’s something a lot of international students don’t know: with your UHIP coverage, an ambulance ride to the nearest hospital in Toronto is only $45! Paramedics are required to check you over for free if you call, even if you don’t end up going to the hospital. So please don’t shy away from getting help when you need it; your coverage is there for a reason.

