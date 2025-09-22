Tips & Tricks on How to Navigate University as a Second-Year Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new school year begins, we hurry back to our old routines or, for some of us, new beginnings. Some of us are leaving high school, some of us are getting new jobs, and some of us are beginning our first year of university. As a second-year university student, I know too well about the struggles, fears, and pressures of the new school year.

Here are some tips and tricks to navigate the new school year and have a successful semester.

. Read the Syllabus Before classes commence, the syllabus is the perfect way to create an outline for your semester. I like to read the syllabus three times, get familiar with the names of teachers, office hours and important assignments. I also recommend that each student get a planner, whether digital or physical, as it helps in writing out important dates, group assignments, exams, or quizzes. The syllabus will be your guiding force and refuge for those hard days. Additionally, the syllabus is an excellent source of information for the rules about academic integrity and misconduct. . Find Spots to Study on Campus Exams are the most daunting part of every university student’s life. Memorizing concepts and balancing different exams can be overwhelming. Finding a comfortable, quiet, and safe environment for studying can improve your chances of getting higher grades. The right study environment can reduce anxiety, improve your mental health and promote better concentration. Before starting exams, scout places on campus with comfortable chairs, a quiet atmosphere and most importantly, where you think you can perform to the best of your abilities. . Use the University’s Resources Your school provides resources on all aspects of academic life. Academic resources, mental health resources and career counselling are extremely helpful for any TMU students. Writing and Language Support, as well as Math and Computer Science resources, are beneficial for students who struggle with essay writing, presentations, and math problems. Student resources are usually free and easily found if you contact your academic advisors. They will allow you to adjust to your new environment, make meaningful connections, and overall make your experience at university more enjoyable. Never be afraid to reach out to your school’s student resource centre if you find yourself struggling with your course load or certain assignments. . Join Clubs and Extracurriculars Embracing school spirit is one of the easiest ways to adapt to the culture and atmosphere of your institution. The best thing about university life is the endless possibilities of extracurricular activities that align with your values, views and interests. The first year can be stressful, as it involves balancing classes, exams, and group assignments. However, joining at least one club or student organization can make your experience worthwhile. Clubs positively boost confidence, foster relationships, and improve school spirit and diversity. . Take Breaks University is one step closer to the real world. Burnout can sneak up on you, leaving you unsure of how to deal with it. Taking breaks away from your work to go on walks, listening to music, or even just sitting in silence are ways to combat stress. Always prioritize yourself and your well-being. Remember, university is a hurdle that you don’t need to face alone.

Congrats on starting a new year of school— stepping into a new chapter of your life with excellence and style. Continue to strive for your goals and realize that you are right where you need to be!