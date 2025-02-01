The Evolution Of The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: A Cultural Icon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) are far more than a team of dancers who cheer on the National Football League’s (NFL) Dallas Cowboys.

After an immense history of publicity, the DCC has evolved into a renowned team representing tradition, history, and athleticism. From their humble beginnings to now becoming a worldwide symbol of American spirit, the DCC represent nothing short of empowerment, stardom, and cultural significance.

The DCC was founded in the early 1960’s by Dee Brock who was hired by the Dallas Cowboys general manager, Tex Schramm, to create a cheerleading squad resembling models to be on the sidelines.

Before the DCC, the Cowboys were supported by a group of male and female cheerleaders who wore standard uniforms. Schramm hired Brock in hopes she would establish a squad of women who represented the Dallas Cowboys with enthusiasm, elegance, and style (which is exactly what she did).

Led by Brock, the squad was trained to dance, perform, and be actively involved in the community. They wore high-cut uniforms and tall white cowboy boots, which rapidly became their trademark look, continuing to modernize the uniform over the years. The DCC began as a novelty, but as their visibility increased, their role expanded far beyond the sidelines of the Dallas Cowboys.

Their performances at games grew in worldliness, and their stand-out uniforms and polished routines allowed them to quickly become an essential part of the team’s identity.

The DCC’s stardom reached new heights after their performance during Super Bowl X. Their performance and the growing popularity of the Dallas Cowboys earned them the name “America’s Sweethearts.”

In 2006, CMT aired the first season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. In this 16-season reality television series from 2006-2021, the DCC squad was filmed during their auditioning process.

The series followed the behind-the-scenes dynamics as the women trained and auditioned for their dream team. It shows how the women are judged based on physical appearance, fitness levels, dance style, elegance, and showmanship, then hand-picked by a panel of experts.

After the series was canceled in 2021, a successor series, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was ordered by Netflix and premiered in June 2024.

This seven-episode series follows the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders throughout the entire football season, from auditions to playoffs. This series quickly became popular on Netflix and a second season is set to premiere later this year (2025).

The DCC has undeniably made a significant mark on American culture. Their dedication and hard work create a precedent for other cheerleading squads in the NFL. Throughout their evolution, they’ve become a symbol of empowerment and serve as trailblazers, opening the doors for future generations of women in sports and entertainment.

Looking beyond their performances, the DCC uses their large platform to support causes greater than football to promote social responsibility. Their statement uniforms continue to influence costumes and uniforms across the world. DCC sets a standard for what it means to be elegant and diligent, earning its place in popular culture and in sports history.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have come a long way since they stepped foot on the field in the 1960’s. From their first performance to their iconic Thunderstruck dance, DCC evolved into one of the most recognized symbols of the American spirit. They demonstrate how passion, determination, and a dream can turn a small tradition into a global phenomenon.