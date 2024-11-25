The Eras Tour ‘Tayronto’s’ Version: Opening Night

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

A couple weekends ago, Toronto welcomed Taylor Swift as the city transformed into Swiftie Central, kicking off the first of her six sold-out nights for The Eras Tour. With over 50,000 fans at the Rogers Centre, including myself, it was a night for the ages.

The outfits were dazzling, the songs were magical, and the energy was electric! Toronto really said, “I can make the whole place shimmer,” as the city was buzzing with excitement and eagerness to see the mega-star on the big stage. For three and a half hours, Toronto became Tayronto!

One of the most magical parts of this entire experience isn’t just Swift but the Swifties themselves. Fans showed up to Rogers Centre decked out in sequins and glitter, outfits inspired by Swift’s iconic eras. From the golden Fearless dresses to the reputation bodysuits and folklore cottage-core vibes, the entire crowd was a living tribute to her artistry and musical career.

And how could we possibly forget about the iconic friendship bracelets, a nod to Swift’s Midnights lyric, “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” You could see the living embodiment of this lyric as fans enthusiastically traded bracelets amongst themselves, adorned with popular sayings and the names of songs and albums.

Even Rogers Centre joined in on the fun! The arena hung a humongous inflatable bracelet that read Taylor Swift The Eras Tour — a symbolic trade passed to them from the last stop in Indianapolis.

Surprise Songs

Taylor performed a 45-song setlist and as well all know, no Eras Tour show is complete without the much anticipated surprise songs! For Tayronto’s opening night, she performed two mashups that took the crowd completely by storm.

On Piano: “My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

On Guitar: “False God” and “‘tis the damn season”

The crowd erupted in a thunderous wave of cheers and applause. Every person in the stadium chanted “Taylor! Taylor!” and she responded with “This is why everyone loves Canadians!”

What’s Next for The Eras Tour?

Toronto holds a special place on The Eras Tour. Taylor recognizes this as well as she said on opening night, “The way the city of Toronto has embraced us and welcomed us. We notice all of it, and it’s so heartening. It feels so good & it feels so different than any other experience I’ve ever had before.”

As the sixth and final Toronto show just wrapped up on Saturday, fans are already anticipating the hype that will translate to the final set of shows in Vancouver. Swift is taking the stage at Vancouver’s BC Place to play three shows from Dec. 6 to 8.

Fans are already buzzing with anticipation for the next shows and more surprise songs! Will there be more mashups? Will she sing a vault track from one of her unreleased TV albums? Swifties can’t wait to find out!

Swifties are ready to keep singing, cheering, and sparkling through each and every show. These are truly the nights we’ll remember all too well.