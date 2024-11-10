More Than A Concert: Fun Fan Traditions That Made Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Unique

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” is nearing its end after almost two years.

During her time on stage, fans worldwide have created fun and engaging traditions that elevate the concert experience. As a Taylor Swift fan having gone to the Eras Tour twice, I’ve participated in many of these trends—which made me enjoy the concert even more than I could have imagined!

These traditions made the concert feel more unique because not only was I singing along to my favorite hits, but I was also interacting with other fans and building a sense of community in the stadium.

Although there were many activities during the concert, these three were the most impactful to my personal experience:

The Number 13 During her “Fearless Tour” in 2009, Taylor drew “13” on her hand as she considers it her lucky number, according to Today. Because of this, fans used markers, glitter, nail polish, and temporary tattoos to create their own designs of this symbol. It was eye-opening to see how Taylor’s symbol from over 10 years ago stuck with her fans for this tour. This is proof of the legacy she has built over the years! Light-Up Orbs According to USA Today, light-up orbs are one of the newer traditions for Swifties but are undeniably one of the most impactful. As the first chords for Taylor’s song “Willow” began playing and her dancers lifted golden light orbs, the stadium shimmered with different shades of orange and yellow as fans illuminated their own self-made orbs. Prior to the show, fans purchased yellow and orange balloons, which they lit up using their phone flashlights during the song. This activity lets fans’ excitement for the tour skyrocket before they even arrive at the stadium as they prepare the balloons. The new tradition also makes everyone feel like they are part of the song as Taylor’s dancers spin around her holding their orbs. Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus Friendship Bracelets Many fans spend the days leading up to the concert crafting colorful bead bracelets with lyrics or meaningful messages on them to trade with others during the show. For me, this was a prime way to remember the radiating enthusiasm we all brought to the tour. The bracelets were used to spread a message of positivity, and they are something I will always keep with me as a reminder of how Taylor has promoted a positive bond among her fandom. Little Words Project

The Eras Tour is more than a concert to me and numerous other Taylor Swift fans. It has become a community that helps fans connect and create memories.

Although the tour may be coming to an end, the community and memories will last a lifetime!

