Sabrina Carpenter & Her Contributions To The World Of Pop Music

From Disney star to popstar, Sabrina Carpenter has become one of today’s best-known singers in the pop industry. She has re-lit the spark of pop music, and we’re eternally grateful!

Carpenter started on Disney Channel, starring in the hit television series Girl Meets World in 2014. The series was a spin-off of the famous 1993 show Boy Meets World, starring Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage. Carpenter played Maya Hart, the best friend of Cory and Topanga’s daughter.

After Girl Meets World, Carpenter was also in many movies such as Adventures In Babysitting, The Hate You Give and Tall Girl.

After her debut in acting, Carpenter began releasing songs that aired during commercial breaks on Disney Channel. These songs included “Can’t Blame A Girl For Trying,” “The Middle of Starting Over,” and “Thumbs,” which were recorded and aired during her time filming Girl Meets World.

She also released her first two albums, Eyes Wide Open and EVOLution, as she acted on the Disney channel show. Her music gained widespread popularity, selling out her first-ever headline tour, giving her a start on her singing career.

The first album to gain mass attention was Singular Act I, with songs “Sue Me” and “Almost Love” gaining many streams. Quickly, her singing career began to take precedence over acting.

But, it wasn’t until 2022 when she released her fifth studio album, emails i can’t send, where she catapulted into fame. Her song “Feather” from the album’s deluxe version skyrocketed her into stardom. The song has over 800 million streams on Spotify, and with it, she earned her first Billboard Top 40 hit.

Around this time, she toured with Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour, bringing light to Sabrina Carpenter’s music as a result of the amount of fans that attended the concerts.

More recently, on Carpenter’s tours, she started wearing a signature outfit — a corset dress with a heart cut out in the chest. She also paired each outfit with high-platform boots or heels. This was around the time she released her biggest hits yet: “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.” These songs have now reached billions of streams and are her most popular yet.

After these big hit singles, she released her chart-topping album Short n’ Sweet on Aug. 23, 2024. Thanks to her hit song “Espresso,” Carpenter has seen a massive burst into stardom.

This popularity brought forth her Short n’ Sweet tour, which has reignited pop music in more ways than one. During her concerts, Carpenter has interactive sets and outfit changes for each song. These outfits have become her trademark but have sparked some controversy.

Her signature outfits are Victoria’s Secret corset bodysuits, which have varied in colour at each concert she performs. She comes out in a towel wrapped around her body and unwraps it to reveal the corset colour of the night. The outfits perfectly add to the vibe of her tour, which is fun, sexy, and intimate.

The outfits, as well as the performances, have garnered scrutiny from the wrong crowd, unfortunately. Some people online say she shouldn’t be wearing such scandalous outfits and performing as she does in her concerts.

For her hit song “Juno,” she sings the lyrics “Have you ever tried this one?” and performs a sex position, which has upset many.

The intimidation people have over Carpenter must be the reason for the disturbance. Her performances are aimed at young women who connect and laugh at what she is doing during her concert. The performances are supposed to be light-hearted and funny. A place where people don’t get judged and can have fun. Carpenter has fired back at these haters, saying, “Don’t come to the show.”

Carpenter is a powerhouse who is bringing back fun pop music. She has brought back popularity to the industry with her controversial performances and witty personality during her stardom. She has made all of us girls who are short n’ sweet proud.