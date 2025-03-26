Ramadan: Resilience Through Caffeine Cravings – A Personal Reflection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a practicing Muslim, Ramadan holds a very special place in my heart. I was born and grew up Muslim, and I strive to follow my faith as best as I can. I’m not perfect, but I try. During Ramadan, I make a conscious effort to avoid wrongdoings. While this can be subjective, our religion has clearly outlined what is right and wrong in the Quran, which serves as our guide.

I challenge myself to do everything correctly and focus on increasing my good deeds, such as praying more, giving to those in need, and volunteering in the community. Of course, with schoolwork, I can’t always do everything I aim for, but I do as much as my busy academic schedule allows.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and marks a sacred time when Muslims around the world fast from dawn until sunset. It’s not just about giving up food and drinks — it’s about spiritual growth, discipline, and compassion for those who are less fortunate.

One of the most significant practices is reading and completing the Quran, as its recitation during Ramadan holds great spiritual significance in Islam and brings immense rewards, given that this blessed month marks its revelation. This makes reading the Quran one of the most meaningful acts of worship during this time, and I try my best to complete it before the month ends.

Living in Canada, our fasting time can stretch between 12 to 13 hours a day, which is challenging but also incredibly rewarding. For me, one of the hardest parts of fasting is not hunger — it’s the lack of caffeine! As a university student, I rely on my daily coffee to power through long hours of studying and assignments. So, when Ramadan comes around, adjusting to life without my usual morning coffee becomes a personal challenge.

During the first few days of fasting, I really feel the absence of caffeine. I find myself battling headaches, fatigue, and trouble focusing — symptoms I never notice until I’m forced to go without my daily dose. I always ask myself: How can something as simple as coffee have such a strong hold on me?

From what I’ve read, including an article from the Better Health Channel, caffeine is a stimulant that boosts brain and nervous system activity, increasing chemicals like cortisol and adrenaline. No wonder I feel like I’m running on empty without it!

According to a 2023 study about caffeine withdrawal conducted by doctors at the Drexel University College of Medicine, when we suddenly stop drinking caffeine, our brain tries to adjust, which is what causes withdrawal symptoms like headaches and laziness.

But over the years, I’ve found ways to manage my energy and stay productive during Ramadan, even without caffeine. I focus on drinking plenty of water during Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the meal to break the fast), which helps prevent dehydration. I also take short naps when I can, and I adjust my study routine to focus on more demanding tasks either right after Suhoor or later at night after I’ve eaten and had my long-awaited cup of coffee!

Although giving up caffeine for nearly 13 hours a day is not easy, Ramadan brings a sense of peace and purpose that makes the struggle worth it. It’s a month that allows me to reconnect with my faith, reflect on my personal growth, and practice patience. The atmosphere of Ramadan — the sense of community, spirituality, and self-discipline — makes it easier to overcome challenges like missing coffee.

For me, Ramadan is about challenging myself in all aspects — spiritually, mentally, and physically — so I can grow and strengthen my faith. In the end, Ramadan teaches me that I’m stronger and more adaptable than I think. While I look forward to having my caffeine fix after Iftar, I’m grateful for the lessons Ramadan brings, reminding me of what really matters.