How Ramadan Is A Time For Self-Improvement

Ramadan is a month-long occasion where Muslims around the world come together to observe religious duties through fasting and prayer. It’s not only a month filled with peace, blessings, and joy but also a time when people can work on self-improvement and growth.

So, why do Muslims fast and pray?

Ramadan is believed to be the month when the Holy Qur’an was bestowed upon the prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from heaven as guidance to humanity. To honour this, Muslims are instructed to fast from dawn (suhoor) to sunset (iftar) as a means of nurturing our sense of taqwa (God-consciousness) and to empathize with those who are less fortunate. Individuals who are unable to fast — such as those with chronic health conditions or disabilities — give to charity instead.

This holy month provides us the opportunity to disengage from harmful habits and activities that prevent us from being productive such as smoking, using profanity, and excessive screen time. By abstaining from old habits, we can discover new and better ones that make us feel good and add value to our lives.

For example, filling your time with other hobbies, including journaling, exercising, painting and more, are all healthy forms of self-expression. Consistently practicing these habits throughout Ramadan paves the way for routine and adds structure to our lives while allowing us to manage our time wisely.

A reduced number of distractions can also help us focus on our studies more. Although phone usage can be therapeutic after a long day at work or school, sometimes spending too much time online can be harmful. How can fasting help here? Instead of idling in your pantry for too long or endlessly scrolling on social media, your focus can be redirected to your books, pens, paper, and laptops. This is an opportunity to learn self-discipline.

According to a journal article from ProQuest’s Natural Science Collection, abstaining from food and drink can have health benefits as well, including prevention of certain diseases such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Resting is also encouraged, which allows your body to rejuvenate by iftar.

Along with fasting comes prayer. In addition to our five daily prayers, we are encouraged to go for nightly congregational prayers at the mosque to further strengthen our relationship with God. The act of praying in Islam is seen as a form of meditation — an opportunity to directly speak to God, share any of your troubles, express your joy and ask for anything you’d like.

Spiritually, this is uplifting because it gives us a sense of meaning, purpose, and support. Gathering together to break our fasts and pray alongside one another also fosters a sense of community and belonging — both of which are key to happiness.

The most beautiful part about Ramadan is coming together as one for a shared purpose. We all share this joy with each other and welcome those who wish to take part in Ramadan as well. It’s undoubtedly a time when you can gain self-confidence with support from others.

May this beautiful month be a source of light for everyone!