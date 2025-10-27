Punjab Under Water: An Urgent Climate Crisis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Punjab, the land that once fed millions is now underwater. Fields have turned into lakes, homes are sinking, and the people who have farmed this soil for generations are left wondering if the rains will ever stop.

In August 2025, more than 13 districts across Punjab, India, were hit by devastating floods caused by heavy monsoon rains that swept through eastern Pakistan and northern India. It’s the worst flooding the region has seen in nearly 40 years, since 1988. The overflowing rivers destroyed villages and farmlands, the primary source of income for many people in Punjab.

The disaster has taken a massive toll on local communities. Many people have lost their homes, their livelihoods and in some cases, even their lives. The scale of the flooding has left lasting damage and raised deep concerns about the future of the people of Punjab.

Granary of India

Farming is at the heart of Punjab. It feeds families, drives local economies, and shapes daily life. As a Punjabi, I’ve seen firsthand how deeply connected our people are to the land. My immigrant parents and grandparents come from generations of farmers, and watching the destruction unfold has left them devastated. For them, it’s not just crops that have been lost, it’s a piece of their identity and heritage.

Today, nearly 35% of people in Punjab still rely on agriculture as their primary source of income. But after the August 2025 floods, thousands of hectares of farmland are now underwater. The destruction has wiped out entire harvests, leaving families with no income and no clear future.

The damage goes beyond this season. Unless fields are drained and cleared quickly, farmers won’t be able to plant wheat in time — a crop that makes up more than half of the region’s calorie intake. Without action, the crisis could escalate into a nationwide food emergency.

This year, rainfall in northwest India was 180% above average, driven by warming oceans and shifting climate patterns. Scientists are warning that this is only the beginning. Poor planning, blocked rivers, and overdevelopment are only making things worse.



The Impact of Climate Change

The floods that swept through Punjab were not just a one-time disaster; they’re a clear sign of a deeper crisis unfolding across the region. Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it’s here, and it’s reshaping life in South Asia in real time.

Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, rainfall in northwest India was extremely heavy, which is a direct result of rising global temperatures. The warmer climate is pushing more moisture into the air from the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, fueling heavier monsoons that hit with deadly force.

Human development has blocked the natural paths of rivers, and deforestation has left mountain regions like the Shivalek Hills and the lower Himalayan regions of Himachal Pradesh more vulnerable to landslides and flooding. In Punjab, entire villages have been swallowed up, and fields that once fed communities are buried under mud and stagnant water.

In neighbouring Pakistan, the picture is just as dire. Scientists say the region could see daily rainfall up to 50% more intense if global temperatures rise by just 2°C. That kind of increase could make deadly floods a regular event, not an exception. Pakistan is now seeing repeated flood damage that’s slowly destroying its ability to feed itself.

This is a climate crisis and it’s already rewriting the lives, livelihoods and futures of millions across Punjab and the region.

Takeaways

For many Punjabis like myself, the floods in Punjab are deeply personal. Our farming heritage, passed down through generations, is slipping away beneath rising waters. This disaster has taken more than land; it has shaken the foundation of communities and livelihoods.

The farmers in India are among the most vulnerable, and their struggles are a warning sign for all of us. Without urgent and sustained action to address climate change and improve preparedness, these tragedies will only become more frequent and severe.

What’s happening in Punjab isn’t only about the weather. It’s about a way of life that many people, including those of us living away, continue to care about deeply.