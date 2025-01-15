Period Purse Workshop: Craft Your Own Reusable Pads

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re interested in reducing the waste your Aunt Flo racks up monthly or are somewhat terrified by the potentially toxic metals found in 14 tampon brands, including organic ones, then perhaps it’s time to look into menstrual product options for a sustainable nature.

The Period Purse launched its first “Cloth Pad Make-and-Take” workshop on Nov. 20 at Toronto-based fabric store Country Clothesline to spread awareness about reusable menstrual products.

As Canada’s self-proclaimed first and only registered charity committed to menstrual justice, the Period Purse strives for sustainable access to period products for all menstruators while destigmatizing discussions surrounding periods through advocacy and education.

This hands-on workshop welcomed regular sewists and beginners alike to sew their own cloth pads while learning about a wide selection of reusable period products.

Shelia, an associate and teacher at Country Clothesline, guided eager participants through the types of supplied fabric, old flannel and polyurethane laminate, and the motions of mechanical sewing. Her thorough demonstration highlighted unique aspects of pad making, such as sewing an oval spiral into the seat of the pad as an embankment for blood flow.

Original Photo by Hanna Hussein

The session was led by menstruation coordinator Tait Gamble, who provided insightful pamphlets and walked participants through an array of reusable menstrual devices on display, including period underwear, cloth pads, menstrual cups, and discs. She explained that the workshops aimed not only to teach participants how to sew their own pads — considering the high cost of reusable pads — but, to place eco-friendly alternatives on attendees’ radar.

Gamble addressed the hesitation to explore alternative products, attributing them to longstanding stigmas regarding impurity and the prurient mindset related to the insertion of menstrual products. She emphasized reassessing common menstrual-related misconceptions, advocating for personal comfort and experimentation in choosing period products.

Consider today the day to deconstruct menstrual stigmas (or whenever your next menses phase is coming around) and indulge in what’s so blatantly overlooked and cast aside. Choose green and opt out of buying expensive, single-use, non-biodegradable menstrual products.

Gamble advised tracking your menstrual footprint through the Green Period Project to grasp how much waste you produce per menses phase. Green Period offers insight into your period product choices’ financial costs and environmental impact.