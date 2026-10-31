Never Fully Off: The Life of Working and Studying Full-Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, my days started sounding like Hannah Montana’s theme song: “The Best of Both Worlds.” Living like a superstar with two secret lives: a 9-5 employee and a 5-9 student.

I’ve been working full-time for a little more than five years, and currently I’m a Senior Copywriter at OLG. However, since I got my first diploma at George Brown College in 2021, getting my bachelors degree was always the end goal. So in the fall of 2025, I decided to come to Toronto Metropolitan University as a direct entry student, even when I was terrified to go back to school.

My life started to revolve around balancing my work-life and my student-life with work meetings, group projects, campaign deliverables and research assignments. I had my typical 40-hour work week, and I had to add a full course load on top of that. Now, I have to deal with a mix of school and work, 12-hour days, and not knowing when the last time I wasn’t looking at a screen was.

That being said, as you probably heard a million times, hard work pays off. So, if you’re debating whether to go back to school or accept that full-time position, here are some things you should know when taking the leap of doing work and school full-time.

1. THINK ABOUT YOUR FINANCIALS

There are a few things you should note when calculating how much school will cost when you’re also working full-time. If you have a salary, you’re probably making more than the average student, and you might receive fewer grants and more loan percentage from programs like OSAP if you decide to apply for financial aid. Make sure you’re okay with your repayment plan after you get your funding calculation.

Additionally, you might need to take some night courses or classes from the continuing education school, which often have different fees or separate payment schedules. Keep this in mind when choosing your classes, so you can budget and plan accordingly.

2. TIME MANAGEMENT IS YOUR BEST FRIEND

This one might seem pretty obvious, but is truly the foundation of doing it all. Get yourself a time management or productivity app to schedule your classes, add your course deliverables, fit in important meetings and anything else you need to remember. Because trust me, you will forget something.

I once mixed up the date for an online final exam and ended up barely passing the course, and since then, Notion has been my favourite app on my phone.

Remember, a full-time job commitment is very different from a part-time job while in school. Make sure to prioritize your tasks and balance both work and school deadlines as best as you can. Also, don’t forget to plan for workouts, meal-prepping, and leave some hours to simply turn your brain off and relax.

3. INVEST IN YOUR MUST-HAVES

Carrying a work laptop and a personal one around can get heavy very soon. Invest in quality items that will make your life easier and lighter. This could look like a nice backpack, ergonomic chair, or a pair of noise-cancelling headphones; whatever you need to help you succeed while you run around the office, find your way around campus or settle in your home study corner.

For me, this meant finally getting an iPad after much debate, and my notes and my back thank me daily for it! The secret is to get all the tools you need to help you do your best in both roles.

4. AVOID BURNOUT

Burning out might be inevitable, as there will be early mornings and extremely long nights. It’s not going to be easy to always be “on” as you try to do your best at work and in school, especially during midterms and finals.

Schedule your study time after you take a break from work and find a rhythm that allows you to take a breath every once in a while. I like to reward myself with an episode of Gilmore Girls in between coming home from work and then getting to my homework or going to class.

Life will get busy, and there will be times that you’ll need to sacrifice sleep, grades, or simply an after-work happy hour, but don’t stretch yourself too thin. Anxiety and fatigue can happen if you’re overwhelmed with everything going on, so don’t put more than is necessary on your plate and be realistic with what you can do.

5. HAVE A SUPPORT SYSTEM

“I can meet you in 3 to 4 business weeks” is my response these days when my friends ask me to hang out.

Time might be more limited with your friends, family or significant other, so squeeze in as much quality time as possible and rely on them during this time. Having so many responsibilities can feel lonely at times, so it’s key to have a support system to pick you up when you’re feeling down. Even if it’s a quick FaceTime call to vent, going out for a mental health walk or having someone cook your favourite meal, being surrounded by people that support you will make everything feel ten times more manageable.

Following these steps is what has allowed me to succeed in both my professional and academic career. If you decide to do work and school full-time, just know you can do it, and good luck!