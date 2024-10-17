My Love Letter to London: How My Semester Abroad Changed Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Dear London,

It’s been two months since I left, and not a day goes by when I don’t think of you.

Sometimes, I wonder if I hadn’t gone to you to study abroad, would I still be the person I am today? The truth is, I wouldn’t be.

A leap into the unknown alone

I stepped into a foreign country, not knowing a single soul, trying to find myself while lost in one of the world’s largest cities. Exchange was truly an adventure of extremes. From the toughest lows to the most exhilarating highs, it’s fair to say that studying abroad pushed me to my limits. Through it all, I’ve grown in ways I never would have imagined.

Leaving for London was more than just a semester abroad to me, it was a journey of independence. It was my first time leaving the country in 10 years, flying and living alone. I was scared for what would come but also couldn’t be more excited to see a world beyond my hometown.

As soon as I landed, I found myself fascinated by the iconic red double-decker buses and telephone booths. I would try adapting to their local lingo by saying “cheers” and asking, “You alright?” instead of the usual “How are you?”

It all felt like a dream. I couldn’t help but think, wow, I actually made it. And from that point on, my time abroad just became a series of wow I made it moments.

However, I’d be lying if I said it was always blue skies. Studying abroad in a foreign country really helped me realize that sometimes you only have yourself.

After a weekend trip to Italy, I sprained my ankle. It was pretty bad; I struggled to walk. Moments like those helped me realize that you’re not always going to have someone to take care of you, but it’s important to remember that you’ll get through it and come out stronger.

Do it for the plot

Studying abroad in London was just a series of “do it for the plot” moments. Everything was new, and every day was an adventure. There’s a thrill to living abroad that never seems to die.

London itself was a source of constant inspiration. Whether I was wandering through museums, catching a theatre performance, or stumbling upon a café, I felt a sense of discovery every day. It’s a feeling you start to chase.

Want to check out that city you’ve never heard of? Do it! Heard a celebrity is in town? Go check it out!

There’s so much to see and do in London. In the six months I lived there, I still didn’t get to see everything.

I also took classes that I wouldn’t have had the chance to take back home, like European Football and Performing Arts. These classes further immersed me in London’s culture by taking us to beloved stadiums and iconic performances such as operas, ballet, and other classical theatre events. This pushed me to think creatively and beyond my usual academic interests.

But most importantly, it was through these “do it for the plot” moments that I met the best people and created my fondest memories.

So if you’re not going to do it for the plot abroad, then when?

Finding home in a foreign country

“Prepare yourself for when you come back” — it was phrases like this I heard from people who had also studied abroad at some point in their lives. I didn’t really understand what this meant until I, too, came back from my semester abroad.

You underestimate how quickly that time will go and how much you’ll yearn for those memories to last forever.

Love, London

London, you were tough but kind to me. In your embrace, I discovered more about myself and the world than I ever could have otherwise. You gave me a new sense of confidence and determination I never knew I had. Studying abroad with you was the best decision I’ve ever made, and you quickly became a second home.

Though I had to leave, the memories and friendships you gave me I will hold close to my heart, cherished for a lifetime. Thank you for everything, but truly, the pleasure was all mine.

Until next time.