Lets Talk NFL Wags

The NFL isn’t just about touchdowns, tackles, and Super Bowls— it’s also about the influential and dominant women standing beside some of the league’s superstars. From record-breaking albums to Olympic medalists, these women are making their mark not just in their own industries but also in the world of football.
The term “WAGs” was once a tabloid tagline, but in the NFL, it represents a new generation of powerful, stylish, and influential women who are redefining what it means to be with a professional athlete. Today, they are not just NFL WAGs, but creators, influencers, entrepreneurs, powerhouses and inspirations. Whether it’s through TikTok trends, viral photos, or prime-time appearances, these women are playing the media game just as well as their boyfriends and husbands play football. Let’s talk about five of the most talked-about wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of high-profile athletes right now!
- Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce)
When Taylor Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, it was more than just a celebrity relationship — it was a cultural phenomenon. Swift’s presence at the Chiefs’ games, often sitting with Kelce’s family, raised a noticeable spike in female viewership.
The relationship between Swift and Kelce has merged fans from two significantly different worlds: the world of sports and the world of music. As if the two falling in love didn’t have the world going crazy, on August 26th, they announced their engagement, with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Fans all over the world were stunned at this announcement, but were overjoyed that Swift is finally getting the happy ending she deserves.
- Simone Biles (Jonathan Owens)
Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, married Jonathan Owens, a former safety of the Green Bay Packers, in 2023. Biles, who was already a household name in the world of sports due to her Olympic dominance, brought an entirely new level of visibility to Owens’ career.
Biles is often seen cheering on her husband in the stands or sharing game-day moments on social media— bringing the same energy she has on the gymnastics floor to the NFL! She brings humanity and relatability to the intimidating world of professional football, gaining media attention through her candid TikToks. Not knowing much about football adds to this attraction.
- Alix Earle (Braxton Berrios)
Alix Earle has become TikTok’s NFL “It Girl” with her nearly two-year-long relationship with Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans. Earle is a TikTok star and beauty influencer, known for her “get-ready-with-me” (GRWM) videos and her wild Miami party lifestyle. She has given her viewers an in-depth look at the chaotic life of a long-distance NFL girlfriend. The content creator is showing people that long-distance relationships can work if you’re truly with the right person. The crossover between social media and the NFL has allowed her to gain attraction and partnerships with brands such as Carl’s Jr. and Poppi for their 2025 NFL Super Bowl campaigns. Earle has helped Berrios gain a greater audience, and she has gained the NFL a more youthful and fashionable audience.
- Hailee Steinfeld (Josh Allen)
Hailee Steinfeld, actress and pop star, has been in a relationship with Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback and 2025 NFL MVP, since 2023. Steinfeld and Allen are more on the private side of NFL couples, and they recently got married.
Although they keep their relationship away from the limelight, Steinfeld’s relationship with Allen has brought Hollywood flair to Buffalo. The couple’s occasional public outings and minimal interactions on social media show how a subtle social media presence can still make a great impact.
- Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey)
Olivia Culpo, a former Miss Universe and wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, was an NFL WAG before the term became a trending topic. Culpo is the golden standard of an NFL WAG! With millions of followers and years of balancing modelling and the NFL WAG lifestyle, she is known for her game-day fits and loyal support. The couple’s wedding was a high-profile event, covered across social media. She shares her lifestyle, beauty tips, and unites the worlds of fashion and football.