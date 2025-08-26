‘Baby, just say yes’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From a friendship bracelet to an engagement ring, Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift and professional football player Travis Kelce are officially engaged. On Tuesday, Swift and Kelce posted a joint Instagram post revealing Kelce’s proposal and their engagement. The post showed the two exchanging longing looks and a ring fit for a superstar, with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Many of Swift and Kelce’s close friends and colleagues have since shared their support for the two. The official NFL Instagram account reposted the couple’s post to their Instagram feed, and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted the couple’s photos to his Instagram story, accompanied by three heart emojis.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since the fall of 2023. It started when Kelce joked on “New Heights,” the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, about him making a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it for Swift. The two addressed the “man tantrum,” as Swift calls it, on the latest episode of Kelce’s podcast. Swift said that Kelce made no real effort with her management team to meet her and was simply betting on luck. Swift followed up by saying, “It was such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I wanna date you!’ This dude didn’t get a meet-and-greet, and he made it everyone’s problem.”

Since then, Swift and Kelce have gotten closer and made their relationship public. Swift started showing up to Kelce’s football games, cheering on the team and proudly wearing Kelce’s No. 87 jersey. After wrapping up the Eras Tour, Swift has made herself at home at Kelce’s Kansas City mansion. She said she spends her time making sourdough, introducing her three cats to Jason Kelce’s children, and sewing baby clothes and blankets.

Luckily, as we wait for the “American Royal Wedding,” as fans are calling it, Swift plans to keep her fans at bay with her newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which is set to release on Oct 3.

For more updates on the couple’s engagement or Swift’s new album, talk to your Swiftie friends. I’m sure they’re already looking for easter eggs and are already five steps ahead.