4 Dessert recipes to help you jump into fall

Winds have started picking up, leaves are turning red, and people are showing off their coziest sweaters — it’s that time of year again! Fall serves as a reminder to be thankful for what we can rely on and to embrace the changes that come our way.

After a summer of ice cream and frozen snacks, I think it’s about time we dive into the cooler breeze with some fall treats. With Thanksgiving and Halloween right around the corner, what better way to embrace the season than to bake?

Whether you’re an experienced baker or have a penchant for the occasional sweet treat, these recipes are a great way to experience the warmth and coziness of the new season. Here is my cultivated list of dessert recipes that are perfect for fall!

Chocolate chip cookies The colder weather can sometimes leave us with a sense of dreariness. It’s times like these when you should consider adding chocolate chip cookies to the menu. Preppy Kitchen’s chocolate chip cookies are foolproof! These cookies are the perfect combination of soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. This recipe has been a favourite of mine for years now and has never failed to lift my spirits. While chocolate chip cookies are a year-round classic, their versatility and warmth embody the fall season. These cookies are bound to be loved by everyone. Pumpkin Pie Nothing screams fall quite like a good pumpkin pie. This recipe by Jamie Oliver is rustic and hearty. The pie uses cinnamon, all-spice, and nutmeg to create that classic fall flavour palette, which Oliver enhances by adding hints of citrus. This pumpkin pie is a staple for the fall season. Oliver’s recipe is paired with a light cranberry cream and caramelized pecans. Trust me when I say these flavours come together in perfect fall harmony. While this recipe can be a little demanding, you won’t be disappointed if you’re up for the challenge. Banana Bread If you’re craving some banana bread, be sure to try out this other recipe from Preppy Kitchen. This combination of ingredients will leave you with a sweet dessert bread that has a crackly top and a fluffy center. Although it may test your patience, this recipe uses simple ingredients, making it worth the wait. An added bonus is the sweet cinnamon and sugar aroma will leave your house smelling heavenly! I recommend replacing the white sugar with brown sugar to add a light caramel flavour. Also, don’t be afraid to mix in some additional spices, like a dash of nutmeg and cardamom, for even more fall flavour. Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies Every year, when the leaves start to fall, these pumpkin cheesecake cookies become a staple in my household. Sugar Spun Run’s recipe has a smooth cream cheese filling that enhances the spices of the soft and chewy cookie. It fills the air with pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Although pumpkin may not satisfy everyone’s taste buds, these cookies have a good shot at melting the heart of any pumpkin hater.

Whether you’re a fiend for the occasional midnight snack or baking for a holiday crowd, I hope these recipes fuel your baking inspiration and raise your fall spirits.

So put on your favourite fall playlist and get to baking!