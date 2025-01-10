It’s Time to Slow Down: The Pressures of Constant Productivity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

I was sprawled on the couch, a pile of unfinished notes sitting accusingly on the coffee table beside me. The sun streamed through the window, its golden warmth a sharp contrast to the heaviness in my limbs. My body had forced me here to this unplanned, unproductive pause.

For weeks, I had ignored growing signs of exhaustion — the fatigue, the restless sleep, the persistent ache in my back. And now, I couldn’t even sit upright without feeling the weight of it all.

In the whirlwind of exam season, it’s easy to lose sight of anything beyond the deadlines, late-night study sessions, and the persistent pressure to succeed. But what if the key to surviving — and thriving — during this high-pressure time isn’t speeding up but slowing down?

The Push for Productivity

Slowing down can feel like a rarity in today’s hustle-obsessed culture. Everywhere we look, there’s an incessant push to optimize every second, to strive for a never-ending “more.”

Social media’s gleaming narratives of success can feel like a siren song, luring us to equate our worth with productivity. Scroll momentarily, and you’re bombarded with posts glorifying constant movement: Reels of early mornings, late study nights, and brimming journals. But where, I wonder, is the space for rest, for stillness, for simply being?

The Struggle to Slow Down

For me, the struggle of slowing down has been lifelong. As a child, I was my own harshest critic. My parents rarely needed to scold me; I did that well enough myself. A missed mark on a test or the faintest feeling of inadequacy would change my entire disposition. I found myself hunched over my desk for hours, desperate to prove myself wrong.

As I grew older, this drive didn’t fade. Interweaved with the narratives I chronically consume online, fabricating the belief that if I’m not constantly being met with praise and achievement, then what is the point?

I didn’t even notice how deeply this mindset had taken root. It felt normal — necessary, even — to prioritize productivity above everything else. When I moved away for university and started living on my own, the cracks began to show, quietly growing beneath the surface. With no one around to remind me to pause, I fell deeper into the cycle of overwork.

Newly so, after weeks of sleepless nights and ceaseless effort, I found myself physically unable to keep up. My body had urged me to pause, and I finally had to confront the reality of my choices. Slowing down wasn’t optional anymore; it was essential. As I sat with the guilt of “wasted time,” I realized how deeply ingrained this mindset had become. Rest felt indulgent. In those moments of stillness, something shifted.

The Power of Stillness

I’ve learned that slowing down doesn’t equate to falling behind; it’s often the opposite. We regain clarity and resilience in the quiet spaces where we pause, breathe, and reflect. Last semester, I faced challenges with both my physical and mental health. But what stands out most is how much of it traces back to the relentless pursuit of being my “best self.”

Living alone has taught me how challenging — but essential — it can be to care for myself. When you’re the only one responsible for your well-being, the temptation to neglect it can be substantial. But this semester has shown me that self-care isn’t always easy. Sometimes, it’s downright uncomfortable. Yet, it’s in these moments of discomfort we learn to grow.

The truth is that rest is not a luxury; it’s essential. It can be found in the smallest acts: a quiet moment with a cup of tea, walking through autumn’s golden embrace or simply sitting still long enough to let your thoughts settle like leaves on a pond. These moments of stillness, while deceptively simple, carry all the power. Sometimes, it’s in those quiet moments of pause that we discover just how much we are capable of moving forward.

The sun was finally setting as my muscles began to unknot. The unfinished notes remained untouched on the coffee table, but I felt lighter. As I curled up on the couch, the day’s weight began to ease. Outside, the sky blushed with streaks of orange and pink, and the hum of the world seemed to soften.

I didn’t have all the answers, but it didn’t matter at that moment. For the first time in a long while, I let myself be — no deadlines, no pressure, just the quiet certainty that sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is simply pause.