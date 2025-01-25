How To Enjoy Toronto On A Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Toronto is bustling with life and vibrancy with its endless options for food, entertainment, and activities. With all of this variety, sometimes it can be hard to find ways to try new things while being mindful of your money. By making a few lifestyle changes that are mindful of your finances, you will find many ways to have fun and do all of the things you hope to do without draining your wallets.

Sometimes we can girl-math a little too hard and feel guilty for spending money impulsively. But being frugal doesn’t mean we need to feel restrained or left out, all it takes is some planning and easy budgeting.

TikTok and Instagram are great ways to find new things to do, like trying new foods and activities and discovering what events are happening. Countless creators post inexpensive finds in Toronto.

People like Sofia Delgiudice on TikTok post cheap new things in Toronto. Her profile is filled with activities, cheap eats, and spots with free giveaways across the city. One of her pinned videos shows a local restaurant with cheap meal deals. One video I found in my favourites is her sharing freebies happening in Toronto on a particular weekend.

Other creators like Icess and Sara Buchanan go around the city, showing off some of their favourite spots — and a lot of them are quite affordable.

BlogTO also posts content dedicated to trying new things in Toronto. They publish these on multiple platforms making them hard to miss on your feed!

One of my favourite TikTok accounts is To Do Toronto, an account that often posts weekly things to look forward to in the city such as concerts, events, and markets.

Seeing all of this content can be overwhelming and you may feel the need to do everything as soon as possible despite the cost. Especially when it comes to different holiday and seasonal events and promotions, we all want to try these new things before they’re gone. But with a little planning, this can all be done while staying conscious of your budget!

Creating a budget doesn’t need to be hard or feel too structured. Set spending limits for yourself to account for any upcoming bills and big payments.

I use the notes app on my phone to note bigger purchases I make to be sure I don’t do the same the next day. There are even productivity software like Notion and Google Sheets that have countless budget templates to assist your understanding of how to effectively use your money. Don’t be too hard on yourself and just be mindful of how much you are willing to spend at a time.

If you have the Google Maps app on your phone, you can create lists of places you want to go to. This is especially useful for new restaurants you want to try because Google Maps indicates the price range. I use this feature a lot, especially after hearing raving reviews online. I’ve even started collaborative lists with friends (who also have the Google Maps app) so we have something to look forward to!

In my TikTok favourites and saved Instagram posts, I have folders for food places I want to try, general activities to do, and seasonal events coming up. These help me see what fun things I can look forward to and make plans with friends and family accordingly while also considering my budget for the month ahead. This allows me to have different things to be excited about after locking in plans with different people. In addition, it helps me make sure that I am financially comfortable leading up to the event.

It can be really hard to talk about money and spending habits, but it doesn’t need to be! Being honest with yourself and setting realistic goals can make a big difference. I now make mindful financial decisions by saving where I can so I don’t feel like I am in a bind when big transitions (planned or unplanned) occur.

While it’s true that you can find free and affordable things to do around Toronto, sometimes we want to treat ourselves. By planning ahead and being conscious of everyday shopping, you can definitely splurge a little bit here and there and not feel guilty!