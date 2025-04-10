Goodbye, Clean Girl — Hello, Messy Girl: The Era Of Effortless Chaos Is Here

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If waking up at 6 a.m., having an iced matcha latte and an acai smoothie bowl for breakfast, followed by a dewy makeup look and slick-back bun sounds familiar, chances are the “clean girl aesthetic” has appeared on your TikTok “For You” page.

The goal of this aesthetic is to look put together and natural without seeming like it took any effort. Hence, the clean girl “no makeup” makeup: concealed blemishes, blush and highlighter for a natural-looking glow, lightly tinted lip gloss, a few swipes of mascara and fluffy eyebrows.

The clean girl dress code calls for stylish but simple clothes such as blue jeans, neutral-toned t-shirts and blazers paired with white sneakers, sleek loafers, or trendy ballet flats.

While the trend presents as a form of self-care: following healthy recipes, following a routine, and transforming your appearance, there can also be harmful effects of promoting this type of lifestyle.

The basis of the trend itself is pretty problematic: for one, the aesthetic is heavily based on white, Eurocentric features. The term “clean girl” implies that it’s superior to a “dirty girl,” alluding that the opposite of a “clean girl” is someone who wears a lot of makeup and has textured hair and uneven skin. Having curly hair, acne, and body hair is assumed to be the opposite of the “clean girl” aesthetic.

Women of colour have worn sleek buns and gold jewellery for ages, yet non-white demographics are rarely at the forefront of “clean girl” content online.

Moreover, buying new clothing, beauty products, and other accessories associated with this trend promotes consumerism, especially as we see the dominant “aesthetic” trends change rapidly. When the aesthetic stops trending, what happens to all the products purchased for its purpose? Do they sit in landfills while everyone rushes to buy items to fit a newer trend?

Several aspects of the “clean girl” aesthetic are unattainable for many people, such as waking up early and attending a Pilates class daily. Not everyone can incorporate such a complex (and expensive) morning routine into their daily schedule.

Enter the Messy Girl Aesthetic: Effortlessly Chaotic & Cool

What is the best part about the “messy girl aesthetic?” Individualized self-expression is the foundation of the trend.

The “messy girl” embraces the parts of a person that don’t fit the “clean girl” mould: smudged makeup, untamed hair, dressing in colourful layers, and not following a strict routine.

The trend is much more relaxed and has fewer rules, making it much more achievable for a wider demographic.

So, why the Shift? The Cultural Mood Has Changed

I started seeing the shift to “messy girl” trends in the summer of 2024. The popularity of “Brat Summer” following the release of Charli XCX’s hit album set the “messy girl aesthetic” in motion.

Emulating Charli herself, the messy, chaotic party girl surfaced in a sea of Y2K fashion, smokey eye makeup, and tousled hair.

The clean girl trend has never entirely disappeared: we’ve already seen her return in the form of the “quiet luxury aesthetic.” But I feel that thanks to Charli XCX and Brat Summer, the messy girl remains part of the conversation, and as summer approaches, I predict the effortless fun of the messy girl will return in full force.

How to Nail the Messy Girl Look (Without Having to Try Too Hard)

Hair: Ditch the slick bun: let your hair down and opt for air-dried hair, bedhead waves, and natural curls

Messy bangs or frizz? Embrace it.

Accessorize with butterfly clips and barrettes Makeup: Smudged eyeliner

Shimmery eyelid

Glossy lips paired with a darker shade of lip liner Fashion: Mismatched layers (think oversized sweaters, mini skirts, and vintage tees)

Knee-high leather boots or worn-in sneakers

Translucent, black tights (if there’s a run in them, even better. Embrace those ripped tights!)

Top it off with a big belt, some bling, and blackout sunglasses

The Freedom of Embracing Chaos

The messy girl aesthetic comes at a time when the pressure to be perfect has been dominating my thoughts. As I near graduation and prepare to enter a new phase of my life, I feel a lot of pressure to become a rebranded, more adult version of myself.

However, even as I begin to navigate life after university, I still want to stay true to myself and my natural, messy girl nature. I feel a lot more connected to this trend than the perfectly structured clean girl routine.

The messy girl does the opposite of following a specific formula; instead, she makes her own recipe. The messy girl sleeps in on her days off, parties with her friends on the weekends, and embraces what makes her unique.

The messy girl chaos may not appear as healthy as starting the day with a green smoothie, but for me, embracing my naturally “messy girl” identity is the healthiest trend to date.