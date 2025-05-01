From Fashion To Feeling: How Clothing Represents Emotion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The science of clothing — it’s a mode of expression that has a direct impact on our mental health.

Scientists have found that the colour, fit, and style of clothing have a direct impact on confidence. A report by the Journal of Experimental Psychology says that 96% of people feel a “change in their emotional state” depending on their outfit, as reported by Entrepreneur Media.

Different colours bring up different feelings. For example, red can evoke notions of power or yellow for enthusiasm. Fun silhouettes and shapes are also more important than you think.

Anything can have a deeper meaning if you believe it, and what better way to have fun with this concept than through our choice of clothing? Sometimes the perfect outfit is the reason you smile, chat to strangers on the street, or land a job on any given day.

This week, I’ve been more focused on my clothing than usual. This semester, in the early mornings to catch the train to campus, I’ve compromised on the fun of choosing a good outfit, one of the best parts of my day. Sitting here, writing this in a matching olive green linen set, I remember how powerful a tool it is to choose an outfit.

My posture is slightly better when I wear a perfectly curated ensemble, and my smile is a little more natural walking into work, hoping others will compliment my new shoes.

My closet often becomes a disaster, neglected in the midst of assignments and long, busy days. When the clothing piles up, I sift through the small enclosure and hang my favourite items. There, I find articles of clothing I’ve long forgotten, reminding me of my younger self, an old era, or sometimes deceased friendships.

“This is so peak COVID,” I think, looking at the pastel blues and pinks from faded 2020 fashion trends. When I see old clothing that never really fit me as well as it used to, I remember the insecurities attached to it.

My closet consists of old Pinterest boards that came to life. Seeing my old clothes reminds me of the different versions of myself that have led to my present.

Immediately teleported through the time capsule, the items evoke old feelings and emotions. Why do we hoard clothing, letting them collect dust in black garbage bags in supply closets, untouched for years?

Why do mothers keep their suede blazers and bootcut jeans for the resurgence of these trends, for their unborn daughters to call “vintage?” How can certain patterns and styles remind us of eras, near and far?

How is it that memory is so strongly linked to clothing, reminding us of memories buried deep in our psyche?

Dr. Caroline Mair, a cognitive psychologist, told Stylist magazine that clothing “becomes an integral part of our identity and can be deeply tied to our emotions and self-expression.” The pink blouse worn on a successful first date becomes a go-to “lucky” top. The dark-wash straight leg jeans worn when you broke up with your ex-best friend are shoved in the corner of a dusty drawer, reminding you of what once was.

It adds an entirely different dimension when a familiar scent lingers on clothing. Mair says, “smell evokes memory faster than any other sense due to its spatial closeness to the amygdala.” The amygdala is the hub of emotion in the brain.

Clothing can trigger nostalgia, and nostalgia is an incredibly powerful sentiment to feel. Just be careful not to text your ex after digging up the jacket they gave you!

The next time you think clothing doesn’t matter, think again. Think deeply about how mood-altering it can be to put on a certain outfit, or how difficult it might be to see old clothing from the time capsule. When you open your closet tomorrow morning, ask yourself: how would I like to feel today?