From Critic to Creative: What I Have Learned About Creativity and Poetry This Past Semester 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an English major, I have always found novelty in reading something new, profound, and, most importantly, creative. In a certain way, finding a piece of innovative and creative literature gives you an upper hand: you simply add another reference point or literary element to your toolbox in your future writing.

Despite this interest, creative writing as an act is something I learned to avoid: to create something is to share an anecdote, an experience, an emotion, or a part of your personhood, which must be put on display and, most critically, judged.

I find that my program is often split between the creatives (the majority) and the critics (a minority).

The creatives learn the rules of writing dramas, poems, novels, and short stories, and break them, often resulting in a unique piece of literature that mirrors a part of them.

As one of those students who identify as the critic, I find it a simple act. Your goals are to annotate a piece, pick up on a detail you find intriguing, and decide what it does. You play the role of a detective or lawyer, and find the evidence you need to make connections, imaginatively offering a common lens. For a field and subject considered beyond interpretative and ‘subject’, argumentative essays seem the most objectively right.

Going into my second year in 2025, English and the bounds of my education within it were indefinite and something I needed to uncover. By taking ENG 306, a poetry-writing practicum class, my role as a critic had to shift toward a more creative focus.

In this class, as someone who only writes critical argumentative essays, I found it a frustrating start; however, these are some steps and ideas towards enjoying creative writing, especially poetry.