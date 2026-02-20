Curiosity Over Productivity: Things Worth Researching Just Because

Research can often feel like the opposite of ease. For students, it’s rarely a passive activity. It’s often tied to deadlines, expectations, and the pressure to walk away with a clear answer or analysis. Because of this, it may not always be associated with rest or downtime.
But when you remove grades or specific outcomes, research really is just the act of following a question; There doesn’t have to be a final conclusion. Contrary to how it’s framed in academic settings, research can be unfocused and aimless, because curiosity is not always structured. It can simply mean opening a few tabs, clicking whatever sounds interesting, and seeing where it leads.
Research doesn’t have to constantly be about productivity or self-improvement. It can simply be a quiet way to pass the time, while promoting curiosity.
With this in mind, here’s a short list of topics worth researching just because.
- The Pendle Witches
-
The Pendle Witch Trials took place in 1612, where 12 people were accused of witchcraft, and 11 went to trial. What is most disturbing about this specific witch trial is the role of nine-year-old Jennet Device. The device accused her own family of witchcraft, leading to their ultimate execution.
Not only that, but her implication in the case later set a precedent for other witch trials, including the Salem witch trials, as her testimony led magistrates to seek out child witnesses specifically. The role of a child shaping these outcomes makes the story particularly unsettling.
- Floriography
-
Floriography is the study of the symbolic meanings associated with different flowers, typically originating in the Victorian era. Different flowers and arrangements could communicate different emotions or messages that were not always spoken aloud.
I have loved researching floriography for years, and it’s led me to discover some of my favourite flowers. Equally, it’s led me to appreciate some botanicals I’d previously cared less about, like coriander (cilantro), which reveals hidden value. What makes it so interesting to me is how language and meaning have been intertwined with botany, turning flowers into symbols rather than mere decoration. It is one of those topics that feels extremely comforting, with a gentler, slower exploration.
- Banned Books Through the Years
-
Looking into banned books can be an unexpectedly eye-opening rabbit hole. It often reveals less about the books themselves and more about social, political and even economic anxieties at the time they were challenged. What has been considered harmful or inappropriate at the time can not only reflect the contents of works, but also the social climate, values, etc, at the time. Exploring banned books can reveal how literature intersects with other industries and institutions, and how stories can be shaped far outside of the world of publishing.
Did you know that California, USA, once banned The Lorax in the 1980s? Not only that, but the reasoning behind its outlawing is actually tied to the state’s booming success in the logging industry. Despite it being Dr. Seuss’ favourite book for its strong messaging, many worried that it would interfere with the industry by critiquing deforestation.
- The Curiosity of Octopuses
-
Octopuses are a surprisingly fun topic because every bizarre fact seems to lead to another, even stranger one. From their ability to change colour, to their three hearts and mental acuity, they are a constantly surprising species that feels otherworldly. It’s the kind of topic that never seems to fully run out, and each new detail feels just odd enough to keep you clicking onto new articles and reading more information. While it’s research that rarely feels useful, it’s endlessly entertaining and gives you a plethora of fun facts to bother your friends and family with.
- Untranslatable Words
-
Researching words that are untranslatable to your language can be incredibly gratifying. It can feel like discovering that someone else has named a feeling or concept that you’ve never been able to concisely explain. Moreover, it’s fascinating to see how language can, in a sense, shape how we identify and understand different notions. A recent favourite of mine is komorebi, the Japanese word for sunlight filtering through leaves.
Learning that there is a word for something so specific can push you to notice it more often and appreciate it from a different lens.
To be fully transparent, I don’t have any of these topics mastered or fully understood. But sometimes a topic can be briefly explored, returned to later, or abandoned halfway through without guilt.
Research does not have to be filled with productivity or purpose. Curiosity does not need direction to be worthwhile. Sometimes, looking up things just because is enough.