My Newest Fixation Over Break: Floriography

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

One thing about me is that I’m incapable of shutting up. Okay wait– maybe that’s a little too harsh towards myself. Let me try again. One thing about me is that when I’m super passionate about something, I can’t seem to stop talking.

My friends love me, but they know this fact about me all too well. Anytime I get into something new, I’ll go into endless “yap sessions” about that topic. It’s happened with my favorite t.v show, Miraculous Ladybug (heck it’s still happening). It happened with my other favorite show, Julie and the Phantoms last year (also still happening). It’s a never-ending cycle.

During winter break, I went back into that cycle of yapping and obsessing over something. This time, it’s about something a bit more interesting than a cartoon or a canceled Netflix tv show.

This time, I got obsessed with the concept of Floriography. It’s one of the coolest things ever that I know our Her Campus readers would love if they knew about it!

Floriography translates to “Language of Flowers.” According to Jessica Roux’s Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers, Victorians used flowers as a way of communicating their emotions at a time when such displays were considered a bit taboo. It was used throughout the 19th century (starting in 1819). Victorians assigned an array of meanings to flowers as a way to express themselves. Sometimes, they even used bouquets to send a message.

My aunt gave me Roux’s book for Christmas and it’s a book I can’t stop reading. I’ve read it so much that I’ve picked out some of my favorite flowers and their meanings to share with y’all from the book!

Camellias – Longing for You

We always say that Red Roses are the most romantic flowers, but I believe that Camellias could be a contender for second place. Camellias means “Longing for You.” It’s a perfect flower to give to your partner or crush as a way to tell them that you long for them and that you’re thinking about them.

Dogwoods – Our Love Will Overcome Adversity

The meaning of Dogwoods is so sweet. Victorians used Dogwoods with their lovers to show that their love can endure any trial that’s thrown at them. Modern day romantics could do the same as well if you’re going through a rough time. You can give this to your partner as a way to say that “our love can conquer all” and can last.

Hyacinths – Please Forgive Me

My favorite flowers have a tendency to change. Right now, my favorite flowers are Hyacinths. Hyacinths’ meaning is also very sweet. Hyacinths are flowers of atonement and forgiveness. If you did someone wrong and you want to say that you’re sorry, you can give them Hyacinths to convey that. You can also pair it with Olive to say “I want peace, please forgive me.”

Basil – Hate

I’ve been talking so much about love and forgiveness that I didn’t touch on another powerful emotion–hate. Victorians did not just have flowers that conveyed love but they also had flowers that can describe pure hatred. Want to tell someone you hate them? Send them some basil, it sends a message. Maybe think about that next time you eat pesto or top a pizza with basil…

Marigolds – Grief

Flowers at funerals are very normal but there are certain flowers made for funerals. Marigolds, for example, are one of them. Marigolds are often used in celebration for Dia de los Muertos in November. You can pair Marigolds with Willows to indicate sorrow for a loved one or Rues as an apology.

Floriography is such a beautiful subject to me. I love how people have put meaning into everything, including the very nature we see all the time. I think we should bring back floriography as a practice because sometimes we need a little help expressing how we feel.