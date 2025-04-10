Are We Dressing For Ourselves Or For TikTok?: Fast Fashion & Other Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A year ago, the “clean girl” aesthetic — slicked-back hair, gold hoop earrings, and neutral tones — dominated social media feeds.

Then, TikTok declared the mob wife look — oversized fur coats, dark lipstick, and effortless confidence — the new obsession. Before that, it was all about coquette bows and pastels.

With these fashion trends moving at a lightning-fast pace, one question remains: Are we truly developing any personal style, or are we just keeping up with the trendy algorithm?

Social media has always been an influencer on fashion trends, but the continued popularity of TikTok has accelerated the process like never before.

TikTok’s algorithm curates personalized content, making it easy for its users to discover and adopt new styles rapidly. This has led to the emergence of micro-trends — short-lived fashion trends that can go viral and fade away within weeks.

For instance, the resurgence of Y2K fashion, characterized by low-rise jeans and baby tees, gained massive popularity on TikTok, prompting brands like Juicy Couture to relaunch their iconic tracksuits.

Although these quick trend cycles provide diversity in fashion styles, they also lead to “trend fatigue,” a condition in which people feel under constant pressure to update their wardrobes in order to remain current.

It may be difficult to develop a consistent personal style at this constant pace.

“You cannot keep up with fashion trends as they change and develop according to whatever is trending, and it is overwhelming. If you are trying to keep up with it, it is a lot of work,” said Divam Jyot, a first-year student at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Due to the constant stream of new trends, concerns about losing personal style have been increasing. As TikTok users scroll through the endless amount of fashion content, the distinction between algorithm-driven recommendations and user preference becomes hazier.

“To a certain extent, you are influenced by these trends; if I look at people, I feel like it would influence me to change my style slightly, to cater to the trends that are currently very popular,” said Jyot.

An article from Trill Mag highlights this issue, explaining how the pressure to adopt every new aesthetic can leave people feeling disconnected from their true selves.

Along with this, the pressure to be visually appealing and live up to viral trends can lead to overconsumption. When someone decides to participate in the latest trend, it often leads to purchasing items that are quickly discarded as another trend arises, contributing to environmental concerns associated with fast fashion.

how to maintain style amidst fashion trends

Despite these challenges, it’s possible to maintain personal style amidst these fast fashion trends. Here are some strategies from Trill Mag that I use:

Mindful consumption: Instead of buying into every trend, find a trend or fashion style that resonates with you. This helps you build your style while avoiding overconsumption.

Reflect on personal choices: Think about what matters to you the most — whether it be sustainability, comfort, or individuality. Once you decide this, plan your fashion choices accordingly.

Use your closet: If you want to follow a trend, dive into your closet and find pieces that work with your chosen trend. Use some creativity and curate an outfit.

Selectively experimenting: It’s natural to be curious about new trends, but instead of jumping into every trend, find something that allows you to keep your style authentic.

Use social media as an idea: I search for outfit references on either TikTok or Pinterest and find outfits that would work for my occasion. This helps me build an outfit without having to buy new clothes.

An article from Vogue Business covers the transition from micro trends to channelling vibes. In line with the article, writer Amy Francombe highlights a more comprehensive and emotionally impactful approach to fashion. Instead of giving in to trends, this article encourages people to concentrate on what really speaks to them.

Ultimately, while TikTok and other social media platforms offer a vast variety of fashion inspirations, maintaining your own style requires intentional choices. Through understanding external influences and staying true to personal preferences, we can successfully navigate the digital fashion landscape without losing our unique identity.