Are the Dodgers Buying Championships?

During the 2025 National League Championship series (NLCS) trophy presentation, Dave Roberts famously said, “Let’s get four more wins and really ruin baseball!”

The shopping spree that the Dodgers have been on for the last few years has come with criticism for the competitive balance tax (CBT) system that Major League Baseball (MLB) operates under. Under the current CBT system, also known as a “luxury tax,” teams pay a tax if their payroll exceeds a certain amount, and the funds are then distributed to smaller market teams. After winning back-to-back World Series Championships, the Dodgers have been accused of buying their titles.

Let’s make one thing clear: “buying championships” is not a thing. Players still have to perform, and managers still have to make in-game decisions. Spending does boost competitiveness, albeit with some caveats. Not all teams that make big splashes during the offseason are made the same; the Mets and the Padres in previous years are prime examples.

The Top Five Payrolls of 2025 seem pretty clear, as listed below.

(2025 Payrolls have yet to be finalized. These amounts reflect opening day rosters and the injured and restricted lists.)

1. New York Mets: $323,099,999

2. Los Angeles Dodgers: $321,287,291

3. New York Yankees: $293,488,972

4. Philadelphia Phillies: $284,210,820

5. Toronto Blue Jays: $239,642,532

There is an argument to be made that the league’s economic structure benefits teams that spend, as four of the five top payrolls clinched postseason berths. However, there can’t be any fault for teams that better their roster. The Major League Baseball Players Association can file grievances against teams that do not meet a spending minimum set by the collective bargaining agreement.

Some owners may not care about on-field success, viewing their team as simply an asset. But there’s no point in owning a professional sports team if there’s no financial investment to improve the product.

Going back to players’ performance, the Dodgers have played competitive series in recent years. Last year’s postseason saw the Dodgers face the Padres in the National League Division Series (NLDS), which went back and forth, ultimately requiring a game five. In the NLCS of the same year, the Mets also put up a fight against LA, but the Dodgers would come up on top, beating them in six games. Then, in the World Series, the Yankees had one of the most embarrassing defensive meltdowns in postseason history, losing 4-1 to the Dodgers. It definitely wasn’t their payroll that won them that title.

Heading into this year, the Dodgers did not receive a bye straight to the NLDS; instead, they earned a wildcard spot. Despite an easier path to the World Series, it’s still up to other teams to show up. Implying the Dodgers “bought” their championship this year diminishes the competitiveness the Blue Jays brought to the World Series, given they were viewed as the underdog. In reality, the teams were evenly matched, regardless of a roughly 82-million-dollar difference in payroll on opening day.

Also, if the same people who criticize the Dodgers’ spending and assume their championships are unfair must apply the same logic to all other teams that spend large amounts of money on their rosters. I have yet to hear that the Yankees “bought” their way into the playoffs. Or that the Jays’ season turnaround was due to their payroll. In contrast, the Mets are among the teams at the top of the spending list, yet their on-field results are underwhelming.

The bottom line is, the games still have to be played. Since when is the World Series won in the offseason?