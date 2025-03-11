3 Easy Recipes To Give You A Taste of Morocco

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

As someone from Morocco who grew up in Toronto, food has always been what directly connected me back to my culture.

From tagine dinners to afternoon tea, Moroccan food is a blend of cozy meals and great spices.

Despite the array of cuisines found in Toronto, I find that Moroccan food options aren’t so easy to encounter. The cooking methods can be complex, and as a busy university student myself, I know how hard it can be to carve out the time for long and involved recipes.

Because of this, I want to share three traditional Moroccan meals that are nutritious, delicious, and that you can cook in less than 30 minutes with ingredients that you probably already have at home.

Below I’ve picked out a breakfast or lunch option, a great snack/breakfast, and a side salad to accompany any dinner or lunch. Each one offers a small taste of Morocco without the stress of cooking.

Egg tagine Tagines are a classic Moroccan dish that gets their name from what they were traditionally cooked in. Tagines are clay two-piece pots in which meals are cooked. Now, despite not being used as often, the term is still used to describe the dish known for its rich flavour accompanied by vegetables and meat. An egg tagine is similar; the base is a tomato sauce with the protein coming from eggs. It can be enjoyed as a savoury breakfast or a quick lunch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matinée Bistro (@matinee.bistro) Here are some steps on how to create this delicious meal: Peel and dice two tomatoes and half an onion. Add the onion along with three tablespoons of olive oil to a pan on medium heat, cook until soft and add in the diced tomato. Leave to cook until all softens and comes together. Mix in the following spices: one teaspoon of salt, one teaspoon of paprika, half a teaspoon of chilli powder, half a teaspoon of garlic powder, half a teaspoon of cumin, and finely chopped parsley. Crack in two eggs and cook for the desired amount of time. Harsha Growing up, this was always a breakfast staple at home. The word Harsha in the Moroccan dialect of Arabic translates to “rough,” representing the texture of the pastry. Personally, my favourite way to serve it is with honey and cream cheese inside. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal (@amalnonprofit) In a large bowl, add the following ingredients: A tablespoon of butter Half a cup of oil (olive or canola) Three cups of semolina flour Mix these ingredients together until no clumps are visible and everything is homogenous. Next, add the following ingredients to the first mixture: One cup of water and milk (half/half)

A teaspoon of salt

A teaspoon of yeast

A teaspoon of baking powder

A tablespoon of honey Mix everything together until all is combined. Then, form medium sized balls from the dough and flatten them onto a pan. Cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides. Tomato Salad Morocco has many agricultural hotspots like the city of Agadir. I find that in Morocco tomatoes and other produce taste a bit sweeter and fresher than ones from the grocery store in the city. Because of this and the hot weather Morocco often has, I find this simple dish a fresh celebration of it all. It pairs well with any main dish, adding a hint of colour and flavour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Al Kasimi (@cookingwithalia) Ingredients: One tomato

Half an onion

Half a green pepper

One tablespoon of parsley

Salt and pepper (as much as desired) In a bowl, peel and dice the tomato and add the finely chopped onion and chopped green pepper. Then, add a tablespoon of finely chopped parsley. Next, mix in as much salt and pepper as desired, along with three tablespoons of olive oil. Lastly, serve with fresh bread as a side to any main dish. This dish is best served with fresh bread as a side to any main dish.

I hope these dishes have inspired you to try cooking a new type of food and that you love it as much as I do. Good luck!