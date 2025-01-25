The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Alas, the time has come. Four years ago, this day felt light years away, and now that it’s here, it all feels too soon — my very last, first day of school. And at the ripe age of 22, I still feel like a kid.

Looking back over the years of my education, I’ve experienced different versions of myself, unlocked new likes and dislikes, made various mistakes, learned what I need to value in life, and discovered who I am and who I want to be.

And, as I approach graduation, it feels like standing before a wrought-iron gate, marking the entrance to “actual adulthood,” in which I am truly and utterly terrified.

The absence of school seems like the absence of structure and purpose. It’s weird to think that after going to school from age four, I will simply not have to show up to school come September.

Even weirder to think that when I watch movies with students as the main characters, I won’t identify with them anymore — a bit disturbing, if I’m being honest. Being a student has been embedded in my identity for so long. The idea of finding out who I am without it seems too foreign for comfort and yet, I can’t wait.

Soon, the days of nervously searching for your classroom, 6 a.m. commutes, pulling all-nighters, and hearing “Tell us your name and a fun fact about yourself!” will be behind me. Still, I can’t overlook the good moments — and trust me, there were many. Studying abroad, meeting new people, and making lifelong friends are some memories I will cherish forever. I wonder what I will miss the most.

I think sometimes we don’t realize we are living a chapter in our lives we’ll never get back. Once we’re done, we’re done. We never go back to this point in time as the people we once were. The set of circumstances that surround you and the exact person you are now will never be the same. The next time you walk the streets of campus post-graduation, will not be as a student.

So, to my fellow graduates, or to those who don’t plan on extending their studies, let’s enjoy this last semester as much as we possibly can. It’s still considered cute to make mistakes at this stage, so do with that information what you will. Try to think about life post-grad only a reasonable amount, just enough to cherish the numbered days of being a student ahead of you. We are writing the last few bits of our coming-of-age story, so let’s give ourselves a proper send-off, shall we?