7 Romantasy Series That Helped Me Escape Reality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fantasy books have always been my favorite form of escapism, but romantic fantasy series, commonly known as romantasies, especially have a way of completely pulling me out of the real world. Something about the mix of magical worlds, high stakes, and messy romantic tension makes it impossible not to get invested. Many of the romantasy series I love most are the ones that made me forget about everything else for a while, which is probably why I discovered so many of them during the COVID lockdowns. When everything felt uncertain and repetitive, getting lost in fictional worlds full of dangerous fae courts, rebellious thieves, witches, and ancient magic felt like the perfect escape.

One of the things I love about romantasy is how much variety it offers, depending on what mood you are in. Some of the series on this list are trilogies you can sink into for days, while others are duologies or standalones with spin-offs that still manage to create unforgettable worlds. Some lean heavily into the romance, while others treat it as more of a side plot behind the fantasy adventures.

Honestly, fictional characters are sometimes just more entertaining than real people. Their drama is chaotic in a way that makes me invested, but from the comfort of a third person point of view. Combined with rich fantasy worlds and high-stakes relationships, these books brought back the imaginative little kid in me and reminded me how easy it is to disappear into a story.

The Folk of the Air trilogy by Holly Black

Set in the dangerous and beautiful High Court of Faerie, this story follows Jude Duarte, a human girl raised among cruel and powerful fae who constantly remind her that she does not belong. Determined to earn power and respect in a world that was never meant for humans, Jude refuses to accept the powerless role expected of her. What begins as a story about survival quickly turns into a complicated web of court politics, betrayals, and shifting alliances. The trilogy includes The Cruel Prince, The Wicked King and The Queen of Nothing, with additional companion books set in the same world. At first, what hooked me was the enemies-to-lovers dynamic between Jude and Prince Cardan. Their rivalry is sharp, messy, and full of tension that makes every interaction feel electric. But what kept me reading was the deeper story underneath it all. Jude’s ambition and determination to carve out a place for herself made her a fascinating protagonist, while Cardan’s backstory and hidden vulnerability added surprising depth to his character. I also loved how the series subtly flips gender expectations. Cardan is known for his androgynous beauty and love of fashion, while Jude is the strategist and fighter driven by power and politics. That contrast made their relationship even more interesting and kept me completely immersed in their world.

The Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo

This duology consists of two books, Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom. The story follows a group of criminals brought together to attempt an impossible heist in the bustling city of Ketterdam. Led by the calculating Kaz Brekker, the crew includes spy and acrobat Inej Ghafa, sharpshooter Jesper Fahey, runaway inventor Wylan Van Eck, Grisha Heartrender Nina Zenik, and soldier Matthias Helvar. One of the things that makes this series so compelling is the strong found-family dynamic. None of these characters start out trusting each other, but over time they slowly begin to rely on one another in ways that feel meaningful and emotional. The romance is present but not overwhelming, which makes the moments between the couples feel even more impactful. Each of the three main pairings has a different dynamic and plays into different romantic tropes, which keeps the relationships interesting throughout the story. I also loved seeing a character like Inej, a strong brown girl navigating a difficult past while remaining compassionate and resilient. As a South Asian reader, that representation made the story feel even more special to me. Even after finishing the duology, readers can continue exploring this world through other books set in the same universe.

The Kingdom of the Wicked trilogy by Kerri Maniscalo

Set in nineteenth-century Sicily, this story follows Emilia, a young witch whose life is turned upside down when her twin sister Vittoria is murdered. Determined to uncover the truth, Emilia dives into dangerous magic and accidentally summons Wrath, one of the mysterious Princes of Hell. Despite everything she has been taught about demons, the two form a reluctant alliance as they attempt to solve the mystery behind Vittoria’s death. The trilogy includes Kingdom of the Wicked, Kingdom of the Cursed and Kingdom of the Feared, with additional spin-off novels expanding the world. One of my favorite things about this series was Emilia herself. She is headstrong and determined, but she is also completely comfortable in her femininity, which made her feel refreshing compared to the typical “not like other girls” fantasy heroine. The enemies-to-lovers tension between Emilia and Wrath also delivers exactly what romantasy fans hope for, with plenty of suspense and slow-burn chemistry. I also loved the witchy atmosphere of the story. Between the spells, dark magic, and secrets surrounding the Princes of Hell, the world feels mysterious and immersive. Combined with the central murder mystery, it is the kind of story that keeps you hooked and impatient for the next installment.

The Wrath and the Dawn duology by Renee Ahdieh

Inspired by the classic Middle Eastern story collection One Thousand and One Nights, this duology follows Shahrzad, who volunteers to marry the young king Khalid after her best friend is killed by him. The catch? Every bride the king takes is executed at dawn the next morning. Determined to survive and uncover the truth behind his actions, Shahrzad uses her wit and storytelling to keep herself alive. The series includes The Wrath and the Dawn and The Rose and the Dagger. What initially drew me to this book was the fact that it was a retelling of such a famous story. I have always loved seeing how authors reinterpret classic tales, and this one adds a fantasy twist along with a compelling marriage-of-convenience setup. Of course, the enemies-to-lovers tension between Shahrzad and Khalid is a big part of what makes the story so engaging. Watching their relationship slowly shift as secrets are revealed keeps the romance interesting. I also loved the rich Arabian-inspired setting, which gives the story a beautiful and immersive atmosphere.

The Sands of Arawiya duology by Hafsah Faizal

Beginning with We Hunt the Flame and concluding with We Free the Stars, this duology follows Zafira, a legendary huntress who disguises herself as a man in order to provide food for her village. When she is sent on a dangerous quest to retrieve a lost magical artifact that could restore magic to the world, she crosses paths with Nasir, the Prince of Death and the kingdom’s most feared assassin. What stood out to me about this story was how strong and capable Zafira is as a character. She is determined, skilled, and willing to do whatever it takes to protect the people she cares about, which makes her incredibly compelling to follow. The book also focuses heavily on its larger plot and worldbuilding, with political tensions, dangerous quests, and complex character backstories driving the story forward. The romance between Zafira and Nasir is definitely more of a slow burn, which makes the moments between them feel more subtle and meaningful. Combined with the rich Middle Eastern–inspired setting and adventurous storyline, the book creates an immersive fantasy world that is easy to get lost in.

The Serpent & Dove trilogy by Shelby Mahurin

Beginning with Serpent & Dove and continuing with Blood & Honey and Gods & Monsters, this trilogy follows Lou, a witch living in hiding, and Reid, a devout witch hunter who has spent his life believing witches are evil. Through a twist of fate, the two end up forced into marriage, creating one of the most chaotic and entertaining setups for a romantasy story. What makes this book so fun is how unapologetically tropey it is in the best possible way. It leans fully into classic romantasy dynamics like enemies to lovers, forced marriage, and forbidden romance. The relationship between Lou and Reid thrives on contrast, especially because Lou is promiscuous and carefree while Reid is famously prudish and careful creating a hilarious and tension-filled dynamic. Their banter and constant clashes make their scenes together some of the most entertaining in the book. Lou is also a refreshingly bold protagonist, unapologetic about who she is and unafraid to challenge the rigid beliefs around her. Between the witchy magic, her complicated relationship with her mother, and the dramatic romance, the story delivers exactly the kind of escapist fantasy that is impossible not to get invested in.

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson