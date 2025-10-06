5 Recipes You Need To Survive Flu Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ah, yes, fall! The time of year when you have to cozy up with your loved one, to start pulling out your coats and boots, and more excuses to buy overpriced fall-favoured coffees. However, the cold weather also brings the sniffles, coughing and annoying sneezes.

Medicine only works so well; however, I sometimes find myself needing that little something extra. While it’s so hard to eat when you’re sick, as you may feel too cold or too hot, one of the best ways to soothe a sore throat is to eat something warm and cozy! It has to be nourishing enough to fuel you back to health, and it needs to be HOT!

When I’m coughing and sneezing, dishes are out of the question! So, I turn to surviving on one dish to make for the next five days! These five flu season dishes are both limited-dish friendly and can assist you with a speedy recovery.