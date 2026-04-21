5 Alternative Careers To Teaching

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How many of us have wanted to become a teacher? I can confidently say that I did at some point. However, I also realized that being a teacher meant getting certified, which meant spending more time and resources for further education and schooling. But if further education isn’t what you’re eyeing on, it can be quite difficult to land a tutoring or teaching-related job.

Moreover, the landscape of teaching careers is also changing as well. Unlike the past, teaching doesn’t solely exist in the classroom anymore. Many people teach in community centres, studios, gyms, or other recreational spaces. On top of this, a lot of schools are moving into a hybrid model, as opposed to an in-person classroom structure. This is because such models are more effective in terms of developing a supportive learning environment.

And with the advent of artificial intelligence, teaching has changed. So many other factors affect the quality and level of instruction, to the point where teaching has become much more stressful. In the United States, around 45% of teachers stated that 2024-2025 was the most stressful school year they had every experienced. And in Canada, survey results show that Alberta teachers have the highest rates of stress internationally. Many educators feel burned out by a system that constantly undermines them and where school administration micromanages them, behavioural issues are on the rise, and emotional stress is increasing.

So, what if you originally planned to be a teacher, and are now looking for a way out? Here are five alternative careers you should consider:

Professor I know what you’re thinking: don’t you need lots of credentials to become a professor? Yes, you do need a PhD. But if you’re very passionate about the subject that you’re studying, you can always teach it at a higher level. And if you prefer reading and writing as well, you can even conduct your own research. So why not get the best of both worlds? Sports Coach If you have played a sport when you were a kid or even right now, you can definitely become a sports coach. Brush up on some drills, and apply to some job opportunities in local community centres or organizations. As a coach, you’re not only a teacher, but you’re also a guide as well. You get to help students improve their skills and confidence with the sport. Museum Guide If you love working at an art gallery or a museum, you can also consider a career as a museum guide or curator. You can show guests around the museum, educate them on the different artefacts, or even develop your own educational programs for children who visit the museum. Financial Advisor This may sound unrelated, but think about it this way: if you’re a business teacher, and you know about mortgages or loans, you can apply that knowledge to an adult client as well. As a financial advisor, you are not only selling the product, but you are also educating your clients in terms of which products are the most suitable for them. So in an indirect manner, you do apply some teaching or instructional skills to the profession. English as a Second Language Teacher If you need some time to travel around the world, you can consider becoming an ESL instructor. This career gives you the opportunity to meet students from all places, and learn about new cultures. And moreover, you can also go backpacking to different places as well. So if you’re looking for something experiential, definitely consider this position.

Although teaching may seem like a one-dimensional profession, the skills it requires are transferable across so many jobs and fields. Nowadays, more jobs are requiring skills that teachers have, which include communication, adaptability and problem-solving. Most importantly, jobs which require teaching and instructional skills are always in demand. So if you want to teach, why not give these a shot?