2025 Fashion Recap: Trends I Loved & What I’ll Leave Behind

2025 brought on a lot of trends—many of which experienced a short shelf-life in the age of fashion, mixing with over-consumerism.
Many pieces, to me, feel as though they lacked a timelessness that would otherwise bring them into the new year. That said, there were many I loved and will continue to wear into 2026!
Friendly reminder that some of these pieces I’ve seen incorporated into other wardrobes beautifully! Taste is subjective, so enjoy the clothes you love.
- Polka dots
Polka dots weren’t a pattern I ever considered adding to my wardrobe before 2025, but I ended up loving them.
This pattern feels timeless to me because it’s subtle yet visually interesting, making it just right for any occasion.
- Cowboy Boots
Similar to polka dots, I never considered adding cowboy boots to my wardrobe. Witnessing their rise in popularity in 2025 didn’t change my mind about that. They just aren’t my style, and unfortunately, they do not feel timeless to me.
Patterns like polka dots work because they can match a lot of my pre-existing wardrobe, and fit nicely into my daily wear. Cowboy boots, however, feel out of place for me, and not a shoe I’d consider going for.
- Bag Charms
Popularized originally by Jane Birkin and her very own Birkin Bag, 2025 saw the revival of large, eclectic, heavy bag charms similar to the icon.
People across social media have posted their bags covered in whatever they’ve had lying around, including keychains, ribbons, and pins! Heavily customizing your bag is something I’d love to see more of in 2026 because it can be made uniquely for any individual style.
- Jerseys
A trend I saw a lot of in 2025, especially during the summer time, was jerseys. Some were off-the-shoulder, some in baby-tee style, and even some paired with skirts and layered jewelry.
Unfortunately, they’re too sporty for me and don’t align with my personal wardrobe. Nonetheless, I think jerseys are timeless and can be made to fit a more feminine or masculine look depending on what they’re paired with. I hope to see them worn again in 2026!
- Bloomer Shorts as Outerwear
I think bloomer shorts, with their frilly, lacy patterns, pair well with skirts and dresses—they serve as safety shorts with a cute touch.
This year, though, I saw a lot of bloomer shorts worn as outerwear, which was a trend I couldn’t get behind. They’re cute, but remind me too much of underwear to wear them out and feel comfortable.
- Deer Print
Deer print is a pattern I never considered incorporating into fashion before 2025. I think this print has the potential to be timeless, and works perfectly with an autumnal or spring colour palette!
Lighter and darker neutrals also go great with this pattern, and I hope to see it live on in 2026.