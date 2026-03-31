You’re Not My Parent, But Also… You Kind of Are

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no clean language for a step-parent. Not in childhood, not in college.

“Parent” feels too definitive, too earned. It suggests a history that can’t be replicated, a kind of authorship over your life that belongs to someone else. But their first name, repeated enough times over the years, starts to feel insufficient, too casual for someone who knows what time you get home, what you eat for breakfast, what kind of mood you’re in when you close a door a little too hard. So you exist in this linguistic gray area, referring to them in ways that are technically correct but emotionally incomplete.

At the beginning, everything is very careful. Careful introductions. Careful conversations. Careful eye contact that lasts just long enough to be polite, but not long enough to suggest familiarity. You become hyper-aware of tone, of posture, of the choreography of small interactions. There is an unspoken understanding that no one should move too quickly, say too much, or assume too much.

It’s less like forming a relationship and more like entering one that has already been outlined for you, with blank spaces you’re expected to fill in over time. You learn quickly that this is not just about you and them. It’s about your parent, too, their happiness, their choices, their need for things to work. Every interaction carries a second layer: not just what you feel, but what your response might mean to someone else.

This is where the diplomacy begins. You find yourself managing reactions in real time, a joke you don’t laugh at too quickly, a comment you choose not to respond to, a moment where you could be honest but decide to be neutral instead. Not because you’re being inauthentic, but because you understand that the situation is larger than your immediate feelings. It’s a kind of emotional labor, one that doesn’t announce itself as such.

Boundaries, at first, feel like the safest option. You define the relationship by what it is not. They are not your parent. They do not get to tell you what to do. They do not have access to certain parts of your life, certain memories, certain versions of you that existed before they arrived. This feels logical. Protective, even.

But boundaries, like most things in families, don’t stay where you put them. They shift in small, almost imperceptible ways. A question they ask that you actually answer, a piece of advice you didn’t expect to take seriously but do, a moment where they notice something about you, something accurate, and you’re not entirely sure how to feel about it.

There’s a particular discomfort in recognizing that someone you didn’t choose is beginning to understand you. It complicates the narrative. It’s easier to think of them as external, as someone orbiting your life rather than participating in it. It keeps things clean, defined, loyal.

Loyalty becomes one of the most confusing elements of the entire arrangement. There can be a quiet, persistent sense that accepting this new person too fully might be a kind of betrayal. Not in any explicit way, no one says this out loud, but in the subtle emotional math you carry without realizing it. If you like them, does that take something away from your relationship with your parent? If you listen to them, does that give them authority? If you rely on them, what does that make them?

The answers are never entirely clear. So you adapt instead. You become fluent in a kind of relational ambiguity. You learn how to be warm without overcommitting, respectful without being overly deferential. You develop a sensitivity to context, to timing, to the difference between a moment that calls for distance and one that allows for something closer.

And then there are the logistical realities. Two homes, two routines, holidays that require negotiation, scheduling, compromise. You begin to think in terms of rotations and divisions, of where you’ll be and when, of how to distribute your time in a way that feels fair, or at least not actively unfair.

There’s a version of this that people like to describe as fortunate, more celebrations, more opportunities, more of everything. And sometimes that’s true. There are moments of genuine ease, even enjoyment. But just as often, it feels like being slightly out of sync with every environment you’re in, like you’re always arriving from somewhere else, or about to leave for somewhere else, carrying a subtle awareness of the other version of the day that’s happening without you.

Still, something can shift over time. Not dramatically, not all at once. There’s no singular moment where everything suddenly makes sense. Instead, it happens in fragments. A conversation that doesn’t feel strained, a shared observation that lands without effort, the realization that you’ve started factoring them into your understanding of home, not as a replacement, but as an addition. You stop thinking of the relationship as something temporary or conditional. It’s no longer something you’re waiting to resolve or define. It simply exists.

This doesn’t mean it becomes simple. It doesn’t. There are still moments of distance, of misunderstanding, of quiet resistance that resurfaces without warning. There are still aspects of the relationship that remain undefined, but the urgency to define it fades. You no longer need a perfect label or a clear set of rules. You understand, instead, that this is one of those relationships that operates outside of language, that its meaning is built gradually, through repetition, through presence, through the accumulation of small moments that, taken together, begin to matter.

You may never call them your parent. That may never feel accurate.

But one day, you might find yourself considering their opinion before making a decision, not out of obligation or politeness, but because it feels relevant, grounded, worth hearing.

And that’s when you realize the role has shifted, even if the name hasn’t.

They’re not your parent. They’re something more complicated than that. Something quieter. Something built, over time, out of negotiation, restraint, and the slow, often reluctant process of letting someone matter.

Not all at once.

But enough.