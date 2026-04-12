I Believed in Project Hail Mary and So Should You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, things have been insane. The semester is ending, assignments are piling up, and class registration is quickly approaching. To take a break from it all, I decided to go watch Project Hail Mary. Warning: slight spoilers ahead!

Project Hail Mary, initially a book published in 2021 by Andy Weir, is about a microbiologist turned astronaut named Ryland Grace who has to stop the sun from dying. The only issue is that he wakes up in deep space with no memory of who he is. The reason the sun is dying, along with countless other stars in the galaxy, is because of a single-celled organism called Astrophage that feeds off the radiation of suns. However, one star, Tau Ceti, is completely unaffected despite being deep within the infected zone. Aboard the ship Hail Mary, Grace is sent into space to figure out why, and soon enough, he realizes he is not the only one.

Despite the majority of the movie taking place in space, it feels incredibly down to earth, sweet, touching, and inspiring. After watching it, I felt rejuvenated, refreshed, and ready to lock in again. I believed in Project Hail Mary. Here’s why you should too!

Worldbuilding

This movie is packed with incredible worldbuilding, all built off real science and planets. It truly shines in the alien organisms. Although we see a lot of aliens in movies, many still look mostly human, like in Avatar, Star Wars, or Star Trek. While creating completely inhuman creatures is not always financially or physically possible, those designs can sometimes feel less otherworldly and more like a cosplay convention.

However, Rocky the Eridian is one of the most unique and inhuman aliens I have seen in a long time. He looks like a rock covered spider, has mercury for blood, functions like a sentient beehive, has five hearts, eats minerals, has no face, and has a crystalline brain that communicates information through light instead of electricity like ours. Even better, the story never reduces him to Grace’s pet or sidekick. The two are equals and balance each other out. Funnily enough, Rocky is often the one who becomes irritated and impatient with Grace.

Literal worldbuilding

Another thing I loved about Project Hail Mary was how it was made. Instead of relying heavily on CGI like many movies today, the film uses built sets, practical effects, and a combination of puppetry and animatronics to bring Rocky to life. CGI is used more as support rather than the foundation. Although there is nothing wrong with CGI, it can sometimes lead to visuals that feel less realistic. Here, everything felt intentional and immersive.

Nobody is the villain

Although there are antagonists in Project Hail Mary, such as the sun killing Astrophage, nobody is truly a villain. At their core, Astrophage are simply organisms trying to survive, reproduce, and spread. There is no malice in their actions. At the same time, they are incredibly useful for humanity, acting as both a powerful fuel source and radiation protection for the Hail Mary.

Some people prefer stories with a clear villain, but I think the nuance of morally gray conflict feels more realistic. It reflects the complexity of real life and challenges the way we think about good and bad.

A reminder of the good side of humanity

Lately, it feels like we have been witnessing some of the harshest sides of humanity. It can feel overwhelming, even discouraging. It can make trying to do better seem pointless.

Although Project Hail Mary is just a movie, seeing characters work together to save their planets, and watching Rocky and Grace form a genuine friendship despite their massive differences, offers a glimpse into a more hopeful future. It reminds us that connection, effort, and collaboration still matter.

Overall, Project Hail Mary is an amazing, well made, and inspiring movie. I definitely recommend watching it if you have the time. Believe in Project Hail Mary. Believe in yourself. And believe in others!