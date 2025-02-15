Women in economics: fighting for a seat in the table

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

When I first started college, I had a vision of what my career would look like. However, it was intimidating knowing that the field I wanted to pursue was not only competitive, but also heavily male-dominated. Still, that wasn’t going to stop me.

Mathematics had never been my favorite subject, but as I learned more, I realized how much I enjoyed it. Eventually, I discovered my passion for economics.

After two years of core curriculum studies at The University of Texas, I began enrolling in upper-level courses. Classes like Social Economics and Economic Statistics were filled with men. Walking into these male-dominated classrooms on the first day was frightening. I couldn’t help but wonder if my voice would be heard. I remember scanning the room, searching for other women, my heart pounding in my chest.

On the second day of class, I participated in a discussion session—again, surrounded by men. When I explained my answer, I felt the need to add unnecessary credibility arguments, as if I had to prove I belonged there. I was afraid of being dismissed. After that session, I realized that I wanted to feel included and supported while studying what I love. So, I took action. I looked for other women in the room, reached out to TAs I could relate to, and sought a sense of community. Connecting with other women made a difference—it reassured me that I wasn’t wrong for choosing economics.

One of my biggest inspirations is Dr. Katherine Grooms, who teaches Economics Statistics. In her class, we learn data analytics through Datacamp and explore practical ways to apply economics in our daily lives. She teaches with confidence and assertiveness, embodying the strength and intelligence of a woman who knows her worth. She isn’t intimidated by anyone in the room, nor is she afraid to make mistakes.

After facing the challenges of choosing a male-dominated field, it is refreshing to find women like Dr. Grooms or female economics students who share this experience. Despite the discomfort I’ve felt, I am now inspired and motivated to push forward. I once felt discouraged—now, I feel empowered. No man can stop me from achieving my goals, and my voice is just as valid as anyone else’s. I don’t have to over explain myself. I believe in myself, and that is what matters. I value my presence. And I encourage you as a female reader, to remind yourself, you are valid! and your voice matters!