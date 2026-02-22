Why Morat Is One of Latin Pop’s Most Underrated Bands — and Now Also a Latin Grammy Award Winner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Morat, formed in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2011, consists of four members: Juan Pablo Isaza, Simón Vargas, Juan Pablo Villamil, and Martín Vargas. The four friends, including brothers Simón and Martin, quickly built a harmonious chemistry that set them up for success in the Latin pop-rock music scene. If you’re new to the band, this article will guide you through their journey, from their beginnings to their most recent Latin Grammy win.

Morat began playing music in small bars and restaurants, originally under the name Malta and alongside former member Alejandro Posada. Their breakthrough came with their debut album Sobre El Amor y Sus Efectos Secundarios (2016), which introduced listeners to catchy and emotionally grounded tracks such as Cómo Te Atreves and Aprender A Quererte. Over the years, Morat has released a series of albums: Balas Perdidas (2018), ¿A Dónde Vamos? (2021), Si Ayer Fuera Hoy (2022),and the latest, Ya Es Mañana (2025).

Ya Es Mañana was nominated for Best Pop/Rock Album at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards. Despite having three previous nominations since the beginning of their career, their first win came with Ya Es Mañana at the 26th Latin Grammy Awards. This win marks a milestone, not only for the band but also for the fans who felt their music deserved broader recognition. This album marked a clear evolution for the band, not only because it earned them their first win, but also because they explored a new sound and artistic vision. The title “Ya Es Mañana” (translated to “Now Is Tomorrow”) reflects the album’s central message of living in the moment and embracing change, recognizing that growth is inevitable. The songs MTV and Antes De Los 30 emphasize that action and authenticity are more important than waiting for a “tomorrow.”

Morat’s sound is not manufactured pop; it is rooted in real, emotional songwriting with a melodic depth. Their music often hits differently for listeners because the songs feel personal and timeless. Despite having millions of monthly listeners on music platforms, being featured in The New York Times, and having sold-out shows across the globe, Morat often gets grouped in with generic Latin pop when, in reality, they are much more than that. The band is one of Latin pop’s most interesting and musically rich voices in the industry, making them extremely underappreciated.

I was about twelve years old the first time I ever heard their music. They stood out to me with their first album Sobre El Amor y Sus Efectos Secundarios after listening to one of their most popular songs at the time, Aprender A Quererte. Their music felt real, powerful, and authentic. These were songs that spoke about real life’s ups and downs, which quickly made them one of my favorite bands. As a longtime listener since their debut, it has been amazing to see their sound evolve while they still maintain the same sophistication as before. Their rise to winning a Latin Grammy for the first time felt like a warm hug and like watching my older brothers achieve their goals.

Morat’s win is not just a breakthrough for them, but it marks a moment that says “good-hearted music still matters.” Whether you already consider yourself a fan or this article introduces you to them for the first time, their music is absolutely worth your playlist space. I will leave you with some of my favorite songs and recommendations for a first-time Morat listener, including some of their most famous ones, and listed in order of release: