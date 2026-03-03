When Words Overshadow Wins: Why the BAFTAs Needed Accountability

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On February 22, the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) made history. Wunmi Mosaku was the first Black British woman to win Best Supporting Actress, and Sinners became the most decorated movie by a Black director at the award show.

However, the celebration quickly gave way to controversy. What should have been a weekend defined by progress was overshadowed by backlash surrounding the use of the n-word, sparking conversations about racism, accountability, and whether symbolic “firsts” are enough to signal real change. The contradiction was hard to ignore: in a room where history was being made, a painful reminder of history was also being repeated.

To understand the situation fully, it’s important to consider context. Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological condition characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements and vocal sounds known as tics that often do not reflect the person’s own views. Some individuals experience coprolalia, which causes the use of obscene and offensive words and phrases. Many manage these tics through behavioral therapy. This is not meant to minimize the realities of Tourette’s, as it is a serious condition that deserves empathy and awareness.

As a Black woman, the n-word carries a uniquely painful history. It was used for centuries as a tool of dehumanization during slavery and segregation, reinforcing racial hierarchies and justifying violence. Even in contemporary society, it remains tied to discrimination and racial trauma. Because of that history, its presence in any public space, especially one meant to celebrate artistic achievement, can feel deeply unsettling and like a step backward.

Many people have begun downplaying the impact of the slur, arguing that because tics are involuntary and people with Tourette’s cannot control them, an apology should not have been made and was not deserved. While it is true that neurological conditions can cause behaviors that are beyond someone’s control, the impact of the word on those who hear it cannot be dismissed. Harm does not disappear because it was unintentional, and failing to acknowledge it can leave communities feeling ignored and invalidated. As Black people, our feelings often go unchecked, and we are left to “deal with it” while people ignore how situations like this can be impactful for us.

Even in everyday life, accidental harm is met with apologies and acknowledgment. When you accidentally step on someone’s foot, you apologize. When you say something that unintentionally hurts another, you apologize. An apology is not a punishment; it is a gesture of respect and acknowledgment. In public spaces, and especially on a stage like the BAFTAs, where individuals in that field are making history, this serves as an important principle. It is not about assigning blame; it is about acknowledging how words can hurt.

Representation alone is not enough. True progress requires institutions to think critically about how they broadcast content, and to take responsibility for the impact of words. Celebrating talent like Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo is meaningful, but it is hollow if the audience cannot enjoy it without being reminded of historical oppression.

Ultimately, growth is measured not only by historic wins but by how thoughtfully moments of harm are addressed. True progress is not just about representation or awards; it is about creating spaces where everyone, performers and audiences alike, feels seen, respected, and valued. Until acknowledgment and accountability are part of these conversations, celebrations will always feel incomplete.