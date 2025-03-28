Looking for things to do in Austin?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

Spring is here and the weather’s starting to warm up, which means it’s the perfect time to get back out and explore everything Austin has to offer. Whether you’re looking for something fun to do today or planning ahead for next week, keep reading for a few ideas!

Hiking

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced hiker, Austin has trails for anyone looking to get outside and get moving. Here are a few popular options:

Turkey Creek Trailhead

River Place Nature Trail

Barton Creek Greenbelt

Swimming

The best way to cool down is to jump in the water. Here are some local spots from Austin to Georgetown, Texas:

Blue Hole Park

Barton Springs Belt

Campbell’s Hole

Austin Tours

Need a guide? Austin offers multiple tours to show you sights of the city or a niche area. Whether you are traveling solo or with a group, here are a few tours in the area:

Scenic Austin Night Tour

Austin Spirit’s Tour

Austin Red River Street Food Walking and BBQ Tour

Additional Activities

Other fun things to do in Austin include:

Austin Paddle Boarding

Zilker Park

Esther’s Follies

You can be a local or just visiting Austin, but rest assured, there’s always something to do!