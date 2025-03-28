Looking for things to do in Austin?

Spring is here and the weather’s starting to warm up, which means it’s the perfect time to get back out and explore everything Austin has to offer. Whether you’re looking for something fun to do today or planning ahead for next week, keep reading for a few ideas!
Hiking
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced hiker, Austin has trails for anyone looking to get outside and get moving. Here are a few popular options:
- Turkey Creek Trailhead
- River Place Nature Trail
- Barton Creek Greenbelt
Swimming
The best way to cool down is to jump in the water. Here are some local spots from Austin to Georgetown, Texas:
- Blue Hole Park
- Barton Springs Belt
- Campbell’s Hole
Austin Tours
Need a guide? Austin offers multiple tours to show you sights of the city or a niche area. Whether you are traveling solo or with a group, here are a few tours in the area:
- Scenic Austin Night Tour
- Austin Spirit’s Tour
- Austin Red River Street Food Walking and BBQ Tour
Additional Activities
Other fun things to do in Austin include:
- Austin Paddle Boarding
- Zilker Park
- Esther’s Follies
You can be a local or just visiting Austin, but rest assured, there’s always something to do!