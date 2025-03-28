Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sahaj bedi xeFgwG8xH1w unsplash?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
sahaj bedi xeFgwG8xH1w unsplash?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Sahaj Bendi/Unsplash
Life

Looking for things to do in Austin?

Alexis Garcia
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

Spring is here and the weather’s starting to warm up, which means it’s the perfect time to get back out and explore everything Austin has to offer. Whether you’re looking for something fun to do today or planning ahead for next week, keep reading for a few ideas!

Hiking

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced hiker, Austin has trails for anyone looking to get outside and get moving. Here are a few popular options:

  • Turkey Creek Trailhead
  • River Place Nature Trail
  • Barton Creek Greenbelt

Swimming 

The best way to cool down is to jump in the water. Here are some local spots from Austin to Georgetown, Texas:

  • Blue Hole Park
  • Barton Springs Belt
  • Campbell’s Hole

Austin Tours

Need a guide? Austin offers multiple tours to show you sights of the city or a niche area. Whether you are traveling solo or with a group, here are a few tours in the area:

  • Scenic Austin Night Tour
  • Austin Spirit’s Tour
  • Austin Red River Street Food Walking and BBQ Tour

Additional Activities

Other fun things to do in Austin include:

  • Austin Paddle Boarding
  • Zilker Park 
  • Esther’s Follies

You can be a local or just visiting Austin, but rest assured, there’s always something to do!

Alexis is a public relations senior at UT Austin. She is originally from Round Rock, Texas and is now residing in Austin, Texas. Through sharing personal experiences and pop culture, she hopes to connect with her readers through her writing and build a community that is captivated by the same topics she is.