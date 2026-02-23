What are UT Students Currently Watching?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Earlier this week, while I was in class, my peers and I started talking about TV shows we were currently watching. I mentioned that I was on the new season of School Spirits (amazing show by the way, totally recommend!), and I received very blank stares. They then replied with shows I had never heard of, such as Landman. This conversation made me realize the insane variety of media we have nowadays, and I became curious as to what everyone else around me was watching. So, I closed my iPad, left my dorm, and went around campus asking around 20 UT students what they were currently watching.

. The Pitt The most popular response was the HBO Max show The Pitt. I had personally seen this advertised and discussed everywhere, but didn’t really know what it was about. Its second season is currently airing, but its popularity is not only because of that, but also because of its unique documentary-style format. It shows the reality of the high-stakes environment that healthcare workers endure on a daily basis. . Bridgerton One of Netflix’s most popular shows, Bridgerton, also has a new season coming out. The show is currently in its fourth season and is widely adored for its Regency-era romance plots told with a modern twist. It follows the Bridgerton family, each season focusing on a different sibling. As a fan of all things vintage, I’m not sure why I haven’t watched Bridgerton yet. . Stranger Things To say Stranger Things is one of the most acclaimed shows of the 21st century would not be an understatement. Stranger Things came to a bittersweet end after 10 years, and the world was tuned in. The show follows a group of kids navigating otherworldly creatures, alternate dimensions, and telekinetic powers. The show was so culturally relevant during its peak that chances are you’ve at least heard of it. This is one of my favorite shows ever, so I watched every season the second it dropped. . Fallout This Amazon Prime show just released its second season. It’s an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic game franchise Fallout. It is not an exact copy of the game, but it exists within the same universe. This satirical drama follows 3 characters along their journey in this dystopian world. I’ve seen the first episode, and it seems pretty promising. . Sex and the City An old one but a good one! The 1998 series spanned six seasons, two films, a prequel, and a sequel. When a show runs for this long, there’s no doubt that it’s good. Sex and the City follows Carrie Bradshaw and her friends as they take on the New York dating scene. I’ve personally never watched it, but I know the basics since it’s such a well-known show.

Although these were the most mentioned shows, the rest varied widely, and many I had never even heard of. It’s nice to see how TV shows can spark conversations and reflect just how different everyone’s tastes are. One thing is for sure: Longhorns have great picks!