We Need to Bring Back House Parties!

In college, everyone tends to be ready to explore the party scene. Here in Austin, bars and frat parties dominate nightlife. For many, going to Sixth Street or exploring a brand new bar is usually the default plan for the weekend, while frat parties are the go-to option for freshmen to meet new people. Even though both of these sound cool at first, they start to get repetitive and lack substance. With the loud noise in the background, the huge crowds, and the hassle of even getting through the long line, the night can quickly turn into a nightmare.

That is exactly why house parties need to make a comeback (and no, I do not mean frat parties), the genuine, fun house parties with your friends and their friends. There is nothing better than going to a friend’s apartment, house, or patio to genuinely enjoy each other’s company and be your most authentic self while doing so. To me, house parties are the best plan because they foster community, accessibility, and creativity. Let’s dive into them more closely:

Community

House parties are the perfect opportunity to get to know people. When you’re trying to meet someone new, you probably already know someone there, so it’s easier for conversations to flow naturally. The mix of familiar and unknown faces creates a sense of both comfort and excitement. There is also room for group conversations, where everybody can contribute their personal opinions and experiences, unlike bars or frats, where it’s hard for anyone to hear each other. By the end of the night, you feel like you actually bonded and connected with others.

Accessibility

Let’s be real, prices can get out of hand. Paying $15 for a drink or for a cover is realistically not affordable for most college students. Nights out can quickly drain bank accounts. When it comes to house parties, everyone can freely bring their food and drinks, and if you and your friends live in West Campus, you most likely won’t have to pay for an overpriced Uber. House parties offer a casual and low-commitment vibe where everyone can spend as much as they want.

Creativity

The best part about house parties is the ability to show your most authentic self and unleash your creativity. You can base a party around a specific theme and decorate accordingly, create a Spotify Jam session where everyone can control the aux, and play games that people enjoy. People can also dress creatively, without feeling judged or pressured to follow certain expectations. House parties can be made unique and spontaneous, unlike bars, which tend to follow the same pattern.

House parties are the key to bringing authenticity and vibrancy back to college nightlife. As a junior, I can confidently say that my most memorable nights, filled with good company and simplicity, have been at house parties.