UT’s Org Culture: Is it Worth it?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first transferred to UT, I had no idea what to expect from the college culture. I mean, sure, I knew cowboy boots would be a wardrobe staple and that taking a Feti to Sixth Street was basically a rite of passage, but what I didn’t expect was how much my social life would revolve around student organizations– the unspoken gatekeepers of social life at UT.

***

At UT, joining student organizations is a full-fledged rat-race that I could have never anticipated. During the first week of the semester, I was overwhelmed by all the main streets of campus swarmed with “student org” recruiters, all armed with tri-fold boards and free merch, vying for my attention. And it didn’t end there. Then came recruitment season, packed with rounds of interviews and cuts…and more interviews. At some point, you have to ask yourself: Is this even worth it?

I would say yes…and no.

I won’t sugarcoat it—the recruitment process is flawed. But despite its intensity, it serves as a gateway to meaningful friendships and tight-knit communities. At a school as big as UT, it’s easy to feel like just another face in the crowd, but student orgs create a space where you’re truly heard and valued.

Yes, it can be intimidating (and slightly absurd) to be judged by a panel of 20-year-olds in business casual. But here’s the thing: recruitment isn’t about impressing them. It’s about finding the right fit for you. You should be evaluating the organization just as much—if not more—than they’re evaluating you. Do their values align with yours? Do you genuinely connect with their members? These are the real questions that matter more than asking about bar tabs and mixers.

So, is the process worth it?

Absolutely—but only with the right mindset.

The key to enjoying recruitment (and your time at UT as a whole) is taking these student orgs off the pedestal we so easily put them on. At the end of the day, it’s not about getting into the “right” organization—it’s about finding people who make UT feel like home.