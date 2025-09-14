This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Conspiracies Behind TikTok’s Ban, Reinstatement, and Algorithm Shift

TikTok has become the center of political controversy during Donald Trump’s presidency. His administration’s attempt to ban the app raised many questions about its future in the United States. On January 18th, 2025, TikTok was suddenly taken offline in the U.S., only to be reinstated the following morning. The narrative has shifted in unexpected ways. What happened during this 12-hour window, and why is everyone questioning the app’s algorithm and its ties to Donald Trump’s influence?

The Battle to Save TikTok: Shou Zi Chew’s Struggle

For years, TikTok has faced the threat of a ban under former President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump’s concerns were centered around national security as he was scared that the app was being used by the Chinese government to gather data on U.S. citizens. In 2020, he attempted to push through an executive order to ban TikTok unless its American operations were sold to a U.S.-based company.

The situation reached a critical point in 2025 when the Trump administration passed a law to officially ban TikTok from the U.S. market. As the clock ticked toward midnight on January 19, 2025, the app was suddenly taken offline at 10:30 p.m. on January 18. However, something strange happened after TikTok’s removal: it wasn’t gone for long. Just hours later, TikTok was reinstated, surprising millions of users, content creators, and even government officials.

Throughout this, Shou Zi Chew, TikTok’s CEO, was in a high-stakes battle to save the app. His efforts included constant negotiations with U.S. lawmakers, public statements about the platform’s transparency, and claims that the company had been working closely with the Trump administration to address concerns. In the hours leading up to the ban, TikTok sent out a message to users, emphasizing that the company was collaborating with the Trump administration to resolve the issues and restore access to the platform.

The Reinstatement: A Message of Gratitude to Donald Trump?

Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!

When TikTok returned on the morning of January 19, the company released an unusual statement thanking former President Trump for his “efforts to make TikTok better.” This sudden shift in tone left many baffled. Was Shou Zi Chew—who had repeatedly distanced TikTok from Trump’s policies—now acknowledging the role the former president played in getting TikTok back?

“It feels like a ploy to get Gen Z on his side,” said a UCLA grad, contributing to the growing skepticism surrounding the entire incident. The platform’s message, thanking Trump, raised a series of red flags. “It doesn’t make sense that the one who wanted to ban TikTok was the one who also brought it back,” a junior at UT Austin pointed out.

“It feels like a ploy to get Gen Z on his side” UCLA Grad

This abrupt shift in messaging sparked many conspiracy theories, with some speculating that Trump had found a way to influence the platform behind the scenes. Others suggested that the entire incident—TikTok’s removal and immediate return—was orchestrated to allow Trump to increase his control over global media narratives.

the algorithm shift: what’s different about TikTok now?

Along with the bizarre narrative surrounding the ban and reinstatement, many users began noticing changes in TikTok’s algorithm and the content being promoted. For a platform known for its highly personalized algorithm, which tailors content to users based on their behaviors, interactions, and preferences, some subtle—but significant—shifts became apparent after the app’s return.

1. New Focus on Political Narratives

Some users began noticing a shift in the type of content making it to the “For You” page. Political content—especially content that aligned with Trump’s views—seemed to gain more traction. Whether this was a conscious algorithmic adjustment or an unintended consequence of the content being promoted due to Trump’s influence is unclear. Users reported seeing more politically charged videos that support conservative ideologies, with little representation of more liberal or progressive viewpoints. Many users even claimed that their “For You” pages had become increasingly flooded with content praising Trump and his actions, further fueling suspicions that the platform was shifting to reflect his political agenda.

2. Less Transparency in content selection

Before the ban, TikTok’s algorithm was relatively transparent, with many users and content creators able to predict what types of posts would go viral based on user interactions. However, after TikTok’s return, many users began to claim that the algorithm had become less predictable. Content creators reported that their videos—especially those with political commentary—were either being heavily suppressed or pushed to an unexpected audience. Some speculated that this might be due to behind-the-scenes adjustments made to align the platform with Trump’s preferences or ideological leanings.

“TikTok is a place for freedom of expression” Shou Zi Chew

Chew attempted to show the intention behind TikTok, stating, “TikTok is a place for freedom of expression and cherishes content… if you use our app, you can go on it, and then you will see a lot of users around the world expressing content.” He aimed to emphasize that the platform was still committed to diverse global voices, even if recent events had raised difficult questions about how to balance this with safety.

3. Skepticism Over Media Control

As more conspiracy theories gained traction, people began to question whether TikTok’s algorithm had been subtly altered to reflect a more controlled or curated version of world events. Some users speculated that the app was now being used as a tool for shaping public opinion, with world events being presented through a lens that suited specific political agendas. This has sparked concerns about the role social media platforms like TikTok play in influencing the media landscape and, ultimately, democracy itself.

4. Censorship Concerns

Another side effect of the app’s sudden changes in policy and messaging was the suspicion that TikTok was censoring certain types of content—particularly those that were critical of Trump’s policies. People have started to notice that some videos were being flagged or removed more aggressively than before. For instance, comments related to sensitive political topics, such as those that would say “Free Palestine”, were reportedly being flagged as ‘inappropriate’ and taken down. This raised concerns about whether TikTok had fallen under a form of external control, either from Trump’s influence or other political figures, in ways that compromised its ability to serve as an open platform for free speech.

What Does This Mean for TikTok’s Future?

The past week’s events have left many people wondering about TikTok’s future in the U.S. and the potential implications of its ongoing relationship with Donald Trump. With his influence potentially shaping the media landscape on the platform, what does this mean for users who have relied on TikTok as a source of entertainment, news, and social commentary?

As Shou Zi Chew explained during his court case, “Again, you know, I think the comparison has been with, within, the single country. You know, we face the same set of challenges here in the U.S. Let me give you an example, congressman. In my home country, Singapore, there is literally almost no illegal drug content because Singapore has very strict drug laws.” What Chew was trying to convey was that TikTok is merely a platform where content reflects the broader societal conditions in which it operates. In Singapore, stricter laws have resulted in a safer environment for users, and the U.S. might benefit from a similar approach to safeguard online spaces—instead of blaming TikTok itself for the issues society is grappling with. Ultimately, the problem lies more with the policies and regulations within the U.S. that allow dangerous content to proliferate, not with TikTok as a platform, which is merely a reflection of the broader societal challenges America faces.

This was more a plea for broader national regulation. Chew’s focus remained on ensuring TikTok’s commitment to data security and content moderation, without undermining its mission to offer a space for free expression. As he noted in his defense, “The bottom line is this: American data stored on American soil by an American company overseen by American personnel. We call this initiative Project Texas.”

“We call this initiative Project Texas” Shou Zi Chew

One thing is clear: TikTok has become more than just an entertainment app—it’s now a political battleground. Whether or not these changes are truly reflective of Trump’s influence or part of a broader geopolitical shift remains to be seen. What’s certain is that the app is no longer operating in the same way it did before the ban—and that could have lasting implications for its millions of American users.

As users begin to question whether TikTok is a safe space for free expression or a tool for political manipulation, one thing remains inevitable: TikTok is changing—and the world is watching.